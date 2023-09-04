The Napa High football team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015, and offensive coordinator Chris Yepson says the Grizzlies can thank the school’s head coach of wrestling for 26 years.

The Grizzlies put up big numbers for the second straight week in a 35-12 rout of Irvington on Friday night in Fremont.

“The credit for this win goes 100% to Nacho Franco and his work with our team in the weight room,” Yepson said of the Napa High wrestling coach who owns a fitness facility in Napa. “He really has built a foundation in there with all three levels (varsity, JV, freshmen) where these boys are starting to fall in love with the grind. They are still lifting hard in-season, which really paid off on Friday night. Our boys were ready to play four quarters of football at a high level, and that's all thanks to Coach Franco.”

With 77 points already, they are well on their way to passing the 132 points they scored in 10 games last season as they prepare to host Montgomery (1-1) this Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Against Irvington, junior quarterback Diego Montanez was 11 of 18 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and another score — on a 52-yard scamper.

Yovanni Palma had 143 yards receiving and had both receiving touchdowns, from 70 and 27 yards away.

Napa High-rushed 27 times for 183 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Alexis Barrientos added his first career touchdown, from 7 yards out.

Yepson said the offensive line was led in the game by Kyle Blackwood, Joey Payne, Erik Cigarroa, Elias Martinez and Carlos Arevalos.

“They gave our quarterbacks all the time they needed to complete passes down the field,” he said.

On defense, kicker Kevin Rico showed he could score more than with extra points. Also a strong safety, the senior snagged three interceptions and returned one 62 yards for a pick-six.

Pablo Cruz also had an interception as the Grizzlies allowed only 64 yards passing. Along with Rico and Cruz, the secondary is led by Leo Torres, Hector Nogales and Montanez.

Montgomery (1-1) bounced back from a 41-7 loss at Ukiah on Aug. 25 with a 60-12 annihilation of visiting Bethel last week.

The Vikings are led by 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Bobby McGovern and a bevy of athletic receivers, but usually have a fairly balanced offensive attack. They’ve lost in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs the last two years, including last year after a 3-6 regular season.

Calistoga 20, Round Valley 8

The Wildcats opened the Patty Arends coaching era with a home victory in eight-person football Friday night.

Bernardo Cruz led the offense with 94 yards on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 yards in the third quarter and 7 yards in the fourth.

Raul Guerrero added 17 carries for 80 yards, with a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Andres Garcia added five carries for 16 yards and Javier Rodriguez, Miguel Castro and Adrian Garibay also ran the ball. Calistoga out-rushed the Mustangs (0-1) 177-68. The Wildcats held Round Valley to 10 yards passing while not attempting a single pass themselves.

Leading the Wildcats on defense were Jorge Barrera (six tackles), Ocean Sarabia (five), Zeneb Cortez (four) and Garcia (four). Garabay added an interception.

Potter Valley is scheduled to open its bye-less season by hosting Calistoga at 6 p.m. this Friday, in the first meeting between the programs since 2019.

Justin-Siena 28, De Anza 14

The Braves (1-1) bounced back with their first win of the season Friday night, defeating the Dons at the Hercules High field.

Justin-Siena has a bye this week and plays next on Sept. 8 at Eureka, which takes an 0-2 record into this week’s game at Enterprise (2-0) of Redding.