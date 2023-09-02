When games are tight, you need dynamic playmakers who can take a game into their hands to secure a victory.

For the Vintage High football team, that player is quarterback Si Sabbagha.

The senior led the Crushers past Antioch in a 30-26 thriller with a pair of scores at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

“I think he’s just growing,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “He’s becoming more mature. He’s understanding the offense a little bit more. Hey, no one’s going to be mistake-free, but he’s getting better and better with his mistakes and he played big boy football.”

Sabbagha scored on keepers from 14 and 4 yards out while rushing 14 times for 114 yards.

“The line was the difference,” he said. “I simply run behind them and they’re big.”

He was also very efficient through the air, completing 5 of 6 passes for 66 yards. The most important of those came on second down and 25 where he rolled to the right and found Treven Cullinane for a gain of 18 yards. The play shifted the game’s momentum.

“Honestly, the growth comes from coaches and I've got really good, supportive teammates, and they just help me and get me better all every day,” Sabbagha said of becoming a dual-threat signal caller. “They're on me every day and I can’t ask for a better supporting cast around me.”

Vintage (1-1) wouldn’t have been able to win if it weren’t for its running backs having nice games as well.

Jeffery Page had 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Treven Cullilane carried the ball eight times for 42 yards.

Joseph Ellis added six carries for 36 yards, including a key 14-yard rush that brought the Crushers out from the shadow of their own goal line.

Henry Drozdowicz nailed a 25-yard field goal with 5:46 left in the first half, and Carson McCaffrey added a 4-yard score with 7:59 left in the third.

Antioch (1-1) kept the game within reach thanks to a lethal passing game led by quarterback Lorenzo Mayfield, who found Kha’mahri Jones for a pair of touchdown passes from 43 and 25 yards out. He also found Angel Bueno for a 24-yard connection.

The Panthers' only other score came on a 78-yard rush by Curtis Tucker that cut Vintage’s lead to four.

The Crushers limited Antioch’s big plays in the second half by coming out with a Cover-2 defense and keeping everything in front of them.

“We just started playing Cover-2 the way we were supposed to,” Leach said, a week after Vintage fell 34-22 at Las Lomas. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do last week and it hurt us.”

It marked the third time the Crushers and Panthers have played in a thriller against Antioch. In all three of those games, Vintage has come out victorious.

The programs met in Antioch in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs in 2018, when the Crushers won 24-21 in two overtimes. Last year, on the road in the preseason, Vintage was victorious 28-22 in one overtime.

“They’re tough kids and they’re fast and athletic,” Leach said of the challenge the Panthers pose. “I think coach (Brett) Dudley and that staff do a great job. They're well-coached and it shows on the field.”

The win last season kickstarted a second straight Vine Valley Athletic League co-championship season for Vintage. After last week’s tough loss, it was important for the Crushers to get into the win column.

“It’s a big win, and I can’t say enough about the defensive staff and the defensive players,” Leach said of defensive coordinator Kyle Archer’s group. “They bought into what we were doing. I felt like last week we kind of gave away some things we didn't need to (because of) our turnovers and how we shot ourselves in the foot. I can't say enough about Coach Archer and the defensive staff and those kids for buying into it and really playing Crusher football.”

This week’s game also had a bit of both teams shooting themselves in the foot. At key times when the momentum could’ve changed swiftly, a key penalty would ruin a drive for a team. The game was almost lost by Vintage due to a personal foul, but the Panthers weren’t able to score as time ran out.

As it always is for Vintage, the schedule will continue to be tough. Next week, it will be a trip to Santa Rosa to face Cardinal Newman at 7 p.m. This will be the last nonleague matchup before the two before they transition to a super league next fall.

Vintage JV 43, Antioch 0

The Crushers scored three times before Antioch even touched the ball, by recovering a pooch kicks and an onside kick. Before fans could blink, it was 22-0.

Sawyer Carmichael, Mason Howell and Travis Larsen all scored for the Crushers (2-0).

