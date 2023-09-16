Wynton Meyer threw for four touchdowns and Tom Woods returned a blocked punt for a score as the St. Helena High football team flexed its muscles in a 41-8 rout of visiting Upper Lake on Friday night.

“We wanted to work on our passing this week and Winton Meyer did a nice job this week working toward that goal,” head coach Erick Larsen said after his Saints improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in North Central League I play. “The offensive line struggled a bit in the first half, but took control in the second half.”

Meyer was 7 of 12 passing for 180 yards and had a 15-yard gain among his five carries for 9 net yards at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

His first two scoring strikes were for 10 yards to Jhony Covarrubias in the first quarter and Dean Sommer for 12 yards in the second quarter. Late in the second quarter, Ben Brakesman blocked and recovered a punt and took it to the house to give St. Helena a 20-8 halftime lead.

The Saints scored the game’s final points in the third quarter, when Sam Beck scored on a 6-yard run and caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Meyer and Meyer found Sommer for a 22-yard TD pass.

Brandon Burgess had 10 tackles, Adam Herdell nine, Brakesman seven and Sommer six to lead the Saints on defense.

Sommer led the receiving corps with three catches for 80 yards. Raunegger added a 26-yard grab, and Covarrubias two catches for 26 yards.

“Dean Sommer had a great game on both offense and defense,” Larsen said.

Beck led the Saints’ rushers with 60 yards on 14 carries, including a 21-yard pickup. Sam Raunegger added 25 yards in four totes, Kaedyn Buchanan 14 yards on two carries, and Covarrubias one carry for 11 yards.

Upper Lake scored on a run and two-point conversion to lead 8-6 after the first quarter, and it seemed to wake up the Saints.

“We did a nice job stopping the run this week and made progress on our communication in our defensive secondary,” Larsen said.

The Cougars (0-3, 0-2 NCL I) are back in 11-person football this year after playing eight-person ball since 2015 and have had a rough transition so far, getting outscored by an average of 32 points per game. They will host Lower Lake (2-2), a 41-6 loser against visiting Willits last week, this Friday.

St. Helena has a bye this week before hosting Lower Lake on Sept. 29.

