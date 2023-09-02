ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High football team’s opponent Friday night averaged only 8.7 points per game while going 0-10 last year.

So when visiting Healdsburg took the opening kickoff and drove all the way to the Saints’ 9-yard line before stalling out, it looked like St. Helena might have a longer night than it had anticipated.

If anything, the Saints showed the Greyhounds how it's done, counterpunching with nine touchdowns on nine possessions on the way to a 62-27 rout at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

Sam Beck carried 25 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns, giving the junior 541 yards in just two games, as the Saints improved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Erick Larsen heading into this Friday’s North Central League I opener at Willits.

After Healdsburg failed to score the game’s first points, the Saints did instead. They promptly marched down the field and capped the 91-yard drive with a 14-yard Sam Raunegger touchdown. Tom Woods followed with one of his eight extra points on the night, making it 7-0 Saints with 2:35 left in the opening quarter. Raunegger appeared to have scored twice before during the drive, but both touchdowns were nullified by holding penalties.

Healdsburg got right back to work and tied the score, 7-7, when quarterback Kevin Herrera connected with Austin Collins for an 18-yard touchdown. Herrera finished 19 of 27 passing for 292 yards, with Collins on the receiving end of 10 balls for 99 yards. Herrera also had scoring strikes to Mario Castro and Alan Avalos, from 33 and 17 yards, respectively, and scored on a 1-yard keeper.

The night, however, belonged to St. Helena. Behind the offensive line of Sean Valenzuela, Brandon Burgess, Ethan Oliveras, Ben Brakesman, Charlie Maldonado and tight end Kaedyn Buchanan, the Saints generated 579 yards of total offense on 48 snaps. St. Helena continued to dominate on the ground in producing 482 infantry yards on 41 carries.

Raunegger had eight carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns, including a crowd-pleasing 24-yard TD catch from quarterback Wynton M4eyer as time expired in the first half. Raunegger caught the ball at the 2-yard line and appeared to be stopped, but blasted across the goal line. Beck’s two-point conversion run made it 35-14 St. Helena at halftime.

Meyer also had his moments, completing 4 of 7 passes for 97 yards and carrying the ball twice for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Though the Saints had some defensive breakdowns, there were some highlights. Woods recovered a fumble. Russel Wilms, Adam Herdell, Andrew Rayner, Burgess and Raunegger each had two impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), and Bryan Alfaro and Isaiah Williams each had one.

