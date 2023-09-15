After his football team gave up just one complete pass and eight points in its first two games, Calistoga High assistant coach Flavio Fernandez would like to see the Wildcats get tested by Roseland University Prep on Saturday. Kickoff in Santa Rosa is at noon.

“I haven’t really heard much about them,” Fernandez said, other than that the Knights (2-1) rolled 60-8 at Elsie Allen in their opener, lost 60-34 to visiting Crystal Springs Uplands-Hillsborough, and last week won 36-20 at Tomales.

“I think our defense is really good against the run. We haven’t faced a really challenging passing team yet, just teams that throw here and there, but I think we’re up for that challenge. Hopefully they expose our weaknesses and show us what we really need to work on in practice. I think the teams in our league that throw the most are probably going to be Stuart Hall and Branson. I know those guys like to throw the ball a lot.”

Calistoga (2-0) — coming off a 38-0 domination of Potter Valley on the road two Thursdays ago — hopes to face more passing, or at least more competition, against RUP because, after a bye, the Wildcats will open their 8-Man North Central League III schedule at pass-happy Branson in Ross.

The Bulls (0-2). beefed up their preseason with two teams that are still undefeated. They opened with a 60-32 loss to visiting Fresno Christian (4-0) and a 42-28 loss to Priory (2-0) in Portola Valley (2-0), and were to visit Harker (1-1) in San Jose this Friday.

Fernandez, a 2018 Calistoga High graduate who starred in football, is the team’s offensive coordinator.

Fernando Rios, a 2020 graduate who also played football, is the defensive coordinator.

Up in Potter Valley, the Wildcats led 8-0 after one quarter, 16-0 at halftime, and 30-0 after three quarters.

“We had a lot of fresh guys who had never played before, so in the third quarter we put our second string in,” Rios said. “Everybody on the team played. Our defense held their ground the whole game. For the offense, it’s always a slow start. But we had our halftime speech and picked it up. It was just mental mistakes that kept us from scoring more in the first half, some penalties.

“They (the Bearcats) had a pretty tough group and kept things interesting. I can’t the credit away from them. They held their ground.”

Fernandez said this year’s Wildcats are still a work in progress.

“I feel like we still have a lot to get out of these guys,” he said. “There were a couple of missed opportunities because we had penalties that drew us back a little bit.”

Miguel Castro was 3 of 6 passing for 28 yards with touchdown pass to Zeneb Cortez, who had two catches for 28 yards. Bern Cruz rushed for 146 yards in 16 carries and had a short TD run, and fullback Raul Guerrero had 11 totes for 75 yards with a score. Javier Rodriguez added two carries for 10 yards and scored a short TD. Adrian Garibay had four carries for 11 yards with a TD, and Chris Carrillo added seven carries for 23 yards.

Bern Cruz, Barrera and Rodriguez led defensively with five tackles apiece. Diego Cruz added four tackles, Cortez had three, and Carlos Gonzales and Castro each had two. Barrera scooped up a fumble and almost scored on the return. Rodriguez blocked a punt.

“Everybody did their job, and that’s why the outcome was what it was,” Rios said. “We shifted a few defensive tackles back to linebacker and it ended up working well. I give credit to Javier Rodriguez and Jorge Barrera. Timothy Tuivomo is a senior defensive tackle and he got a sack to start the game, which was very cool to see. Ocean (Sarabia) came out of nowhere and delivered some big hits.

Fernandez was an assistant for former head coach Shane Kohler, who stepped down because he had sons coming up through the program. He’d also been coaching them in in various sports all of their lives and wanted them to have “other influences.”

Up stepped Patty Arends to be the on-campus head coach. Fernandez and Rios were happy to return as assistants.

“When I played, I played quarterback and running back and that’s where my best knowledge comes from. I guess I can read the game a little bit differently,” Fernandez said.

Like a coach on the field?

“I guess you could say that,” he said. “Coach (Jim Klaczak) always reminded me that that was the role that I needed to play and set an example.

“I reached out because I didn’t know what was going on with the football program and I was kinda interested. I reached out to Eric (Heitz, co-athletic director) and said I thought that Shane was coming back, but he wasn’t. At first they wanted me to take the head coach position, but I didn’t really want to go for that because I know it’s a huge responsibility.

“I told Eric that if they found a head coach, I would take an assistant coach position. I work for my parents, so I have a flexible schedule. Fernando played a lot of defense and ran the ball here and there. He likes coaching defense.”

Fernandez said he and Rios know each other well.

“We get along pretty well. We had played together since our Pop Warner (Cubs youth football) days. I’ve known him quite a while. We went to school together and what-not. (Kohler) had a lot of coaching experience because he coached Pop Warner before he coached high school. When I was on his coaching staff, he was super helpful about how to handle the guys on the team and what-not. I also coached junior high basketball, which is just working on a lot of fundamentals, and I’ve coached some of these guys before. This was two years ago, so I’ve got a lot of the same guys on our team now. They’re now freshmen and sophomores.”

Fernandez said he would entertain becoming a head coach someday, but that he doesn’t have the time to do it right now.

“Possibly, if our work schedules are flexible enough to where we can fit it in,” he said. “I know with a head coach position, you have to be more attentive to it. I know Patty’s trying her best. It works out really good for her because she’s on campus, she knows what these guys’ grades are looking like, she knows what their behavior is like in the classroom, and that’s part of being a head coach. You’ve got to deal with all that other stuff, and their physicals, and making sure they’re cleared and don’t have detentions and stuff, so it works for her.”

Being only six years older than the seniors, Fernandez said he and Rios are still learning how to coach players who may think of them as peers.

“We get along with a lot of them. Sometimes they might feel too comfortable since we’re not that much older than them,” Fernandez said. “But when we were in high school, we had a lot more discipline than they do now, so that’s one thing that we’re kinda trying to focus on — the discipline, the respect thing. I think we’re headed in the right direction. We had a lot of positive signs from players after the last game. They were already looking to Monday’s practice.

“I had players come up to me and say ‘this week we’re going to practice hard and make sure we’re on top of it.’ I was really glad to hear that,” said Fernandez. “When I played eight-man, it was just starting and now they’ve got state (bowl games) for eight-man. There’s a bunch of schools involved now, so we’re really trying to make a name for ourselves and our school.”

Rios said he told Co-Athletic Director Louise Owens he was eager to help out on the staff. He was the defensive coordinator under Kohler in 2021, but not last year.

“Last year I saw a lot of potential in this team and know I could have done something. I felt like this year I could do it myself,” Rios said. “I knew what I was doing and I’m lucky I got the job.”

Rios said the coaching staff works in a democratic way.

“It’s something new we have to get used to, because most years our head coach is calling plays and doing everything else in practice while we’re just waiting for our turn,” Rios said. “Now we’re doing most of the work on the field and Patty’s taking care of everything else for us, but guiding us at the same time. Before and after practices we have meetings about how the practice went and who our standouts were, and that’s a big difference from previous years. She takes care of school part and who is missing practices. I feel good where I’m at and if I can continue to do this, it’s perfect. I’m starting my own business. We do landscaping, gardening, trash routes, whatever we can find. It’s tough getting a business going, but I’ll make it work.”

What used to be a dual life of sports and school for Rios is now a dual life of sports and work.

“Exactly, more homework,” he quipped.