The American Canyon High football team trailed 15-14 after a back-and-forth first half and, after a scoreless second half, ended up losing by that score to host Menlo School on Saturday afternoon at Menlo College in Atherton.

"It was a hard-fought game and we came up short," Trevor Hudson said after losing in his debut as American Canyon head coach. "Both defenses played lights out in the second half."

Junior quarterback Mason Harris completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Abdul Kates in the first quarter and scrambled 23 yards into the end zone on a keeper in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead.

"Kates was amazing and Harris had a great game, but we fell short," Hudson said. "We have another tough test Friday from a very athletic Fremont team

Las Lomas 34, Vintage 22

The Crushers outscored Las Lomas 15-6 in the second half to make a game of it in Walnut Creek. The Knights used a potent passing attack to grab a 28-7 halftime cushion.

Calistoga game canceled

The Wildcats' scheduled opener Friday night against visiting Laytonville was canceled due to the Warriors not having enough players, according to Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz.

Calistoga is slated to open its season at home against Round Valley at 7 p.m. this Friday.