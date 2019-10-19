FORT BRAGG – On paper the three-hour trip up the California Coast to square off with a 1-5 Timberwolves squad was projected as an easy bounce back game for the suddenly struggling Saints coming off two straight losses.
But Friday evening was anything but for St. Helena football.
The hosts scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and turned a near-rout into a battle, one that was ended late when Jake Mendes snagged an interception in the Saints' red zone to help seal a 40-28 victory over Fort Bragg in St. Helena’s first win in the small coastal town since 2005.
The win also snapped a two-game skid for St. Helena, which improves to 3-2 in the North Central League I and 6-2 overall.
The Timberwolves (1-6, 1-4 NCL I) haven’t been at their recent high standards this season and were hit with a blow early Friday morning, as starting quarterback Julian Clavelle was in the hospital and wouldn’t be able to play. Wyatt Curti, who started the season at wide receiver and then moved to running back after injuries, took the snaps under center and used all of his 5-9 body to keep Fort Bragg hanging with the Saints.
“Fort Bragg played hard, and that quarterback was a gutsy player. He's got to feel good about how hard they played,” St. Helena coach Brandon Farrell said. “We have got to finish and we didn't finish as many places as we should have. I would have liked to put the game away earlier.”
The St. Helena defense struggled on Friday, but the dangerous duo of Cody DiTomaso and Ivan Robledo were too much for the hosts. The backfield combined for over 400 yards of offense on only 26 carries. DiTomaso clocked in at 243 yards and Robledo at 217 to lead the powerful offensive attack.
“Last week we got a little bit away from Cody and that was my mistake,” Farrell said. “I think it showed when we use both of them that were a little bit more dynamic and we have many more options. So I was happy with that.”
The Saints were only up 12-8, with the contest just seconds away from the halftime break. DiTomaso eluded one tackle and used his track speed to breeze to a 67-yard touchdown run with just 10 seconds left in the half.
Coming out of the break, it appeared St. Helena was starting to pull away to the expected rout when Daniel Martinez found Mendes on a 33-yard broken play for a touchdown on the Saints first drive to put the visitors ahead 28-8.
Penalties helped the Timberwolves regain momentum, as the Saints were called for 13 for 120 total yards.
The 28-8 score held until the fourth quarter, as the Timberwolves scored on a 15-yard Curti pass. The all-natural grass field was slippery after the junior varsity game and only continued in the varsity contest, as the Saints weren’t able to keep solid footing for most of the second half.
The road to victory for the Saints only got more uneven as Robledo missed most of the third quarter dealing with cramps. But the tail back returned in the fourth and was able to add one of the two huge touchdowns St. Helena needed late, bursting through a hole in the middle of the offensive line for a 57-yard touchdown run. The sophomore lay on his back after the touchdown, the result of another cramp on a tackle near the end zone.
“Yeah it definitely feels great to boost our confidence and especially having this three-hour road trip on the terrain that we're not used to at all,” DiTomaso said. “Our defense played a little sloppy, but we ended up picking it up at the end and it feels really good.”
Fort Bragg scored three times in the fourth quarter, but the Saints offense always had the final say. DiTomaso, with about four minutes remaining, blasted around the right side of the offensive line for a 70-yard touchdown score, but the play was called back because of a block in the back. The running back wouldn’t be stopped a couple plays later, a 65-yard scamper into the endzone, there were no flags.
“Honestly it's just that we got to have momentum, like objects in motion tend to stay in motion,” DiTomaso said. “If we get the momentum we will have a confidence, it will keep getting bigger and bigger and we will be unstoppable.”
St. Helena welcomes Cloverdale to town next Friday for Homecoming.