ST. HELENA — What used to be a long road trip for his Kelseyville High School football teams is now a daily commute to St. Helena High that takes at least an hour each way.

Erick Larsen can’t complain.

“Yesterday I made it home in one hour, on the nose, so it’s not too bad,” said St. Helena’s new head coach of football and chemistry and science teacher. “It’s a pretty drive, and it gives me a chance to reflect on the day and prepare in the morning.”

Larsen used to teach not only at Kelseyville High but also at Mendocino College’s Lake Center extension in Lakeport. He didn’t have to drive to the college’s main campus in Ukiah, but he taught at night and didn’t finish his workday until after 9 or 9:30 p.m. Now he gets home two hours earlier.

He said in July he was looking for a place closer to work.

“I’m still kinda open to it,” he said Tuesday. “But right now I’m so busy with football and starting a new position teaching chemistry and physics, so I want to do that well before I start adding more things to my plate.”

With this year’s Saints not having a whole lot of returning starters on their 24-player squad, Larsen can’t phone it in.

“On paper, we’re a really young team,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to be mentally strong enough to bounce back from mistakes. Our willingness to learn from our mistakes is going to define our season. You’re not going to be perfect, but give a perfect effort and build from that.”

He does have a few key starters back, namely senior quarterback Wynton Meyer, senior two-way linemen Brian Alfaro and Ethan Olivares, and running back-linebacker-safety Sam Raunegger.

Meyer is backed up by sophomore quarterback and safety Jhony Covarrubias.

“Both of them are excellent candidates for the kind of offense that we run,” Larsen said of the Saints’ veer scheme, which includes sets from the deceptive wing-T offensive. “I’ve been really impressed with Jhony’s development, mainly on defense at safety. But our goal is to have a balanced attack, run and pass. Timing is critical (with the wing-T), trying to make the defense defend three plays at the same time. We think it’s a good complement to the veer and makes for a tough combination for the defense.”

Larsen is also the Saints’ defensive coordinator and Athletic Director Brandon Farrell is back as offensive coordinator, which he also was during his full 12 seasons as the Saints’ head coach from 2008 to 2019.

“I’ve known Brandon for a long time and I’ve always enjoyed coaching against his teams because they always had solid fundamentals and the kids have a good attitude toward the game and always tried hard. So it’s been fun coaching with him,” Larsen said. “Matt Cia is helping us out, too. Matt is amazing, a wealth of knowledge. It's been exciting for me. I’ve been learning a lot of new tricks of the trade this year. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

He said the coaches will rely on their players’ mobility more than size.

“We have really athletic, very strong kids who are not particularly heavy,” Larsen said. “Sam Raunegger is a great example. He’s one of the stronger kids I’ve coached, but he’s 175 pounds. I’m expecting him to have a great year. He’s really put in the work in the offseason. I’ve appreciated the leadership of Wynton and Sam Raunegger. They’re our senior captains and they really set a nice tone for the team. Ethan Olivares, too. He’s one of the strongest kids I’ve coached, an animal in the weight room.”

Brian Alfaro, a 230-pound senior, also returns on the line, which is an exception to the size disadvantage.

“Coach Farrell says this is one of the larger lines that we’ve had,” Larsen said. “I feel good about how they’re playing defensively on the line as well.”

Senior lineman is Brandon Burgess, who last played as a sophomore on the junior varsity.

“He’s a rookie as a varsity player,” Larsen said of the 200-pound Burgess. “He’s going to have a little bit of a learning curve to work with, but his attitude is so great and he’s a great fit for a guard in our system.”

Junior starter Isaiah Williams is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.

“Isaiah is tall, so it’s easy to tell when he’s standing up,” Larsen said. “I believe this is his second year playing football, but he has a lot of potential. He’s quiet and he pays attention; you provide him feedback and he tries out the feedback. He’s been really growing throughout the summer.”

Sophomore tackle Ben Brakesman is another tower, at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

“Brakesman has good height, great strength and he’s an athletic 220-pounder,” Larsen said. “He’s an offensive tackle who can move, and with his potential, the sky’s the limit. He’s going to be fun in the next couple of years.”

Olivares is 210 pounds and junior Charlie Maldonado is 210.

“What we really have is an athletic line,” Larsen said. “It’s not like there’s a bunch of 280-pounders. Our tight ends (5-foot-11, 160-pound senior Kaedyn Buchanan and 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore Adam Herdell) are a little bit lighter.”

Larsen said the development of the sophomores has really impressed him over the summer.

“They’re going to make mistakes this year because they’re young, but kids like Ben Brakesman, Jhony Covarrubias and (fellow sophomore) Dean Sommer and (senior) Andrew Rayner have really impressed me with how they’ve grown over the summer and how they’ve focused. Andrew has impressed me with his development at cornerback. He’s really come a long way and I’m looking forward to watching him this year and coaching him up.

“Another sophomore who’s impressed me is Adam Herdell. He’s been doing really well with the tight end position and playing linebacker. We were looking him actually at safety. With small school football, you’re always trying to create depth. Sam Beck has impressed me with how hard he’s able to run. He’s a dynamo in the backfield. Our middle linebacker, (junior) Russel Wilms, has been doing a great job with his tenacity on defense and really focusing and learning.”

Larsen will be squaring off with his predecessor at defensive coordinator, former Saints DC Steve Vargus, when the St. Helena visits Justin-Siena for its season opener on Aug. 25.

He said he isn’t sure what kind of offense the Braves have this year, though, they do have a second-year varsity starter in quarterback Drew Sangiacomo.

“I know they have a really good group of coaches that do what’s best for the personnel that they have, so we’re really not preparing for any one type of offense. We’re just trying to be sound defensively,” Larsen said. “When we see their film, we’ll look at their sets and make the best game plan for our kids. We’re definitely anticipating pass, but I’m not sure who they have. If they have the personnel to put together a solid run game, they’re going to do that.”

The Saints’ second game is their home opener Sept. 1 against Healdsburg, which was winless last year for the third time in four seasons. The Greyhounds have a new head coach in Randy Parmenter, who had success as head coach at the former El Molino High from 2013 to 2019 and as an assistant at St. Vincent de Paul, Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Cloverdale.

“He’s really working hard to bring the culture back to Healdsburg, but we’re really not sure what we’re going to have to defend against them,” Larsen said of the Greyhounds.

With Upper Lake having returned from eight-person football to 11-man and becoming the ninth team in St. Helena’s North Central League I, the Saints will go right into league play in their third game by visiting Willits. The Wolverines tied Middletown and Kelseyville for second place last year, behind Clear Lake.

“Clear Lake will throw the ball all over the park, and then you have a Middletown team that will run right at you and you have to have solid technique to defeat them.”

Larsen is taking advantage of having his predecessor as head coach still on campus, math teacher Ian MacMillan.

“Coach Mac is helping us in the background,” he said. “He keeps his room open for the kids to store their lunches so they can get snacks throughout the day, and he’s been helping me as a coach’s coach.”

Like a sounding board.

“I really appreciate Coach Mac,” Larsen added. “He’s been really helpful to me in a lot of ways and he really handed the keys over to a program that was top notch. The gear was solid, and the work ethic of the kids was a testament to his program. He’s done a great job and I appreciate his support. He’s an amazing coach.”

