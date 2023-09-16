The Vintage High football team had what appeared to be a tailor-made victory on the table before turnovers turned the tables on the Crushers in a 21-12 loss to Heritage on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

With the loss, the Crushers fell to 1-3 ahead of next Friday’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener and homecoming game against the Highway 29 rival American Canyon, which lost 42-25 to Vanden of Travis Air Force Base.

After a scoreless first quarter, Vintage drew first blood on Jeffery Page’s 15-yard run with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The extra point was no good, making it 6-0 Crushers. Meanwhile, the Crushers’ defense contained Patriots running back Mekhi Adanandus while their pass rush flustered quarterback Phillip Babbitt.

Vintage’s next possession started at its own 49-yard line. With the running game seemingly gobbling up real estate, the hosts appeared poised to extend their lead and assume control. Turnovers on consecutive possessions, however, morphed into a pair of Heritage touchdowns to give the Patriots a 14-6 halftime lead. Heritage scored on two Adanandus touchdown runs from 8 and 35 yards. The 35-yarder was particularly jarring because it came on third down and 33 from the Vintage 35 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

The Crushers came out of the locker room and answered in customary fashion, putting together a lengthy and methodical drive that consumed 6:19 of game clock. Page punctuated the march with a 3-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point conversion kept Heritage ahead, 14-12.

Heritage answered on its ensuing series with a 17-yard touchdown aerial from Babbitt to JJ Kinnard. Charlie Blaise added the extra point with 3:14 left in the third quarter, and neither team scored again.

For Heritage, Adanandus had 23 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Babbitt completed 8 of 13 passes for one touchdown and no interceptions for 135 yards.

For Vintage, behind the offensive line of Colby Jensen, Drake Sampton, Aiden Riddleberger, Lorenzo Webb and Matthew Stephenson, Page carried 23 times for 138 yards. As a team, Vintage compiled 40 carries for 207 yards.

Crushers head coach Dylan Leach made a notable lineup change by inserting sophomore Blake Porter into the starting lineup at quarterback in place of Si Sabbagha to allow the senior to focus on defense.

For the Vintage defense, Carson DeGarmo and Webb each recorded a quarterback sack. Adam Drozdowicz and Joseph Ellis each had a tackle for a loss. Matthew Matheson, Webb and Ellis each had two impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards) and Treven Cullinane, Boston Brandt and Drozdowicz each added one.

