Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh once had a sign outside the San Francisco 49ers’ locker room that read, “I will not be out-hit by anyone this season.”

While Vintage High head coach Dylan Leach did not use those particular words after the Crushers’ 21-12 loss Friday night at Memorial Stadium, he believed Heritage of Brentwood was the physically tougher team.

Since Leach returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2016, the hallmark his teams has been playing a style that is as subtle as a punch to the nose.

Heritage at Vintage football box score Heritage 21, Vintage 12

For the second season in a row, Vintage enters the Vine Valley Athletic League portion of its schedule with a 1-3 record on the heels of a rugged nonleague schedule. This year’s preseason featured Las Lomas (now 3-0), Antioch (3-1), Cardinal Newman (4-0) and Heritage (2-2).

The Crushers were doomed by two turnovers that led to 14 points in the second quarter that gave Heritage a 14-6 halftime lead.

Vintage will need to regain its prowess in a hurry. The Crushers open VVAL play with their homecoming game this Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Highway 29 neighbor American Canyon, which lost 42-25 to visiting Vanden on Friday night.

“If you asked me last week (after a 30-27 loss at Cardinal Newman), I would not have said this,” Leach said, “but right now it’s our toughness that needs to be addressed. Last week I would have said we played extremely tough against a really tough front seven and a really good Cardinal Newman team. I feel like we did not show up with that toughness tonight. If you don’t play tough on Friday night, and more importantly Monday through Thursday, you will end up in these types of situations where I felt like they were more physical than us.”

The good news for Vintage is that it has lorded over the VVAL since its formation in 2018, going 28-2 against league foes and outscoring opponents by an average of 44.1 to 11.3. Both losses were by two points — 46-44 to Casa Grande in 2021 and 28-26 to Petaluma in 2022 — and the only one of those 28 victories that was by single digits was a 26-20 triumph over Napa in the 2019 version of The Big Game.

The Crushers won sole possession of the VVAL the first three times and shared the title the last two years. The landscape of the VVAL changes in 2024, however, with the Group 1 version containing Vintage, Marin Catholic, Windsor, San Marin and Rancho Cotate.

Leach wants to see his team take a “win another title” approach as opposed to “defending the title” because 2023 represents a different iteration.

“If you look at rankings, American Canyon and Casa are above us,” Leach said. “I feel like we need to hunt them as opposed to being hunted. That’s the nature of the game. When you win, you are the program that people are out to get. We understand that, and we have to play better football so we don’t put ourselves in position to lose these types of games.”

This will mark the eighth consecutive year Vintage and American Canyon have met, the first two times as nonleague foes. The Wolves won the initial meeting 42-14 in 2016, which was Leach’s first season as head coach. That Wolves team reached the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 0III playoffs under then-head coach Larry Singer. Since that matchup, the Crushers have defeated the Wolves seven straight times, by an average score of 29.0 to 9.8 — including a 55-0 shutout in the COVID-abbreviated season of spring 2021.

“We were hoping to come out 2-2 and that didn’t happen.,” Leach said of this preseason. “The beauty of it is that you get a new season.”

League competition will feature a variety of different schemes. Casa Grande and Justin-Siena are pass-heavy teams. The rest are closer to the running game being top priority, for some more than others.

“Every team runs some different schemes, but what we need to do is stick to our fundamentals,” Leach said. “I feel like we didn’t tackle well tonight. I feel like we were reaching. That has to change this week. This game has not changed. As much as everyone wants to do spread offenses, the name of the game is run, block and tackle.”

The Crushers had what appeared to be a tailor-made victory on the table. Then the team served up turnovers like a bakery.

After a scoreless first quarter, Vintage drew first blood on Jeffery Page’s 15-yard run with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The extra point was no good, making it 6-0. In the process, the Crushers’ defense contained Patriots running back Mekhi Adanandus and the pass rush flustered quarterback Phillip Babbitt.

Vintage’s next possession started at its own 49. With the running game seemingly gobbling up real estate, the Crushers appeared poised to extend the lead and assume control. Turnovers on consecutive possessions, however, morphed into a pair of Heritage touchdowns on Adanandus runs from 8 and 35 yards out that give the Patriots a 14-6 halftime lead. The 35-yarder was particularly jarring because it came on third down and 33 from the Vintage 35 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

Vintage, however, answered in customary fashion by putting together a lengthy and methodical drive that consumed 6:19 of the game clock. Page punctuated the march with his second touchdown, from 3 yards away. The two-point conversion failed, making it 14-12 Heritage.

The Crushers got no closer and the Patriots answered on their ensuing series with a 17-yard aerial from Babbitt to JJ Kinnaird. Charlie Blaise added the extra point for a 21-12 lead to make it a two-possession margin with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

For Heritage, Adanandus had 23 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Babbitt completed 8 of 13 passes for one touchdown and no interceptions for 135 yards.

For Vintage, behind the offensive line of Colby Jensen, Drake Sampton, Aiden Riddleberger, Lorenzo Webb and Matthew Stephenson, Page carried 23 times for 138 yards. As a team, Vintage compiled 40 carries for 207 yards.

“Jeffery is always that guy. He’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Leach said. “I thought Treven Cullinane (eight carries for 46 yards) did the same thing. Both of those guys ran hard. Once you get into a two-score situation, it’s harder to run our offense and we have to open it up.”

Leach made a notable lineup change by inserting sophomore Blake Porter into the starting lineup at quarterback in place of Si Sabbagha, to allow Sabbagha to focus on defense.

“Blake is going to be a really good one,” Leach said. “He’s solid, smart, and understands what is going on. He’s going to make sophomore mistakes and we understand that. The move was based more on our defensive outcome and needing Si to play defense full-time. Against Cardinal Newman, Si got banged up on the third play and we couldn’t use him on defense.

“We’re going to need both of those guys the rest of the year. Blake is a steady guy who does not get flustered. He understands. He took an 85-play sheet and memorized it in three days. We’re really excited about the future.”

For the Vintage defense, Carson DeGarmo and Webb each recorded a quarterback sack. Adam Drozdowicz and Joseph Ellis each had a tackle for a loss. Matthew Matheson, Webb and Ellis each had two impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), and Boston Brandt, Cullinane and Drozdowiscz each added one.

