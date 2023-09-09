SANTA ROSA — The Vintage High football team controlled the first half and got the momentum back with two minutes left by blocking a winning field goal attempt, but Cardinal Newman’s Dominick Torres broke the Crushers’ hearts again.

After keeping Vintage from taking a two-touchdown lead early with his first interception, the senior picked off another Si Sabbagha pass to give kicker Patrick Gardner another shot.

The junior threaded a 20-yard field goal with 1.6 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 30-27 victory at Ed Lloyd Field.

In a game that featured only seven completed passes, the Crushers (1-2) outrushed Cardinal Newman (3-0) by two yards, 216-214. Jeffery Page led Vintage with 92 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns and Sabbagha had 74 yards on nine totes, including a 51-yard scamper on the third play of the game.

Cardinal Newman tied it on a 1-yard scoring plunge by 200-pound running back Zachary Homan, who had 198 yards and three scores on 33 carries. Vintage went three and out but recovered a fumbled punt at the Cardinals’ 29 and took a 14-7 lead five plays later. An 18-yard catch by Boston Brandt on fourth down to the 4 set up Page’s touchdown on the next play.

Vintage reached the brink of taking over the game when Jonathan Keener recovered another fumble at the Crushers’ 26 on Cardinal Newman’s ensuing possession. But the Cardinals seemed to have had enough, sacking Sabbagha before Torres picked off a pass and returned it to the Vintage 6. Homan scored from the 1, but the extra point was too low, keeping it 14-13.

Vintage led 20-13 at halftime after Adam Drozdowicz caught a 9-yard scoring strike from Sabbagha with 16.6 seconds left in the half and a two-point conversion run came up short.

Homan ran the ball on 10 of the 11 plays, including an 8-yard touchdown, as the Cardinals opened the second half with an 80-yard scoring march that tied the score 20-20.

The Crushers turned the ball over on downs at their 34 and a 15-yard scoring strike from Jayson Colter to Emon Kelley gave Cardinal Newman its first lead of the night, 27-20.

After each team went three and out, Page capped an eight-play, 55-yard scoring drive with an 8-yard run and Henry Drozdowicz’s third extra point tied it 27-27 with 6:12 left in the game.

The Cardinals kept feeding Homan the ball behind their impressive, gargantuan offensive line. The Crushers bent but didn’t break, forcing a fourth and 4 and Gardner’s missed kick. Vintage recovered the ball at its own 15 and tried to surprise the hosts with only its seventh pass attempt of the night. But Torres jumped the route again, returning it to the Crushers’ 23 to set up the winning kick.

Vintage will host Heritage (1-2) of Brentwood at 7 p.m. this Friday in its final nonleague contest. The Patriots, who also beefed up their preseason with high-caliber competition, fell 36-14 to Whitney in Rocklin on Friday night.

Junior varsity

Vintage 21, Cardinal Newman 7

The Crushers improved to 3-0, and have now outscored their foes 100-14.

