Only two weeks into the season, the St. Helena High varsity volleyball team has already experienced its fair share of trials and tribulations.
Several players caught the flu during an early season tournament, which overall was a mixed bag for the Saints. As of Monday, they’re officially 2-5 on the year, and just last week second-year head coach Lauren Dickson had to step down for personal reasons.
But the Saints have taken these incidents in stride and see their glass as more half full than half empty as their season progresses.
“It was a hard news to hear, but I think for our team it might be a good thing because we’re going to be able to bounce back,” said senior outside hitter Brooke Preston about Dickson stepping down Friday. “We’ve had in the past couple years problems as a team coming together and meshing well. Honestly this year, we’ve worked together more as a team than we ever had in just the few games we’ve been together.”
That seems to be a familiar theme throughout the program this season. The team is young but has high hopes for this 2018 campaign. The highs and lows of a season are a certainty for any team, and the Saints believe these recent lows will only lead to future highs.
“I think, all that being said, we’ve seen a very different approach to the game this year, at least in my opinion,” said senior setter Kallie Beltrami. “When we went into the first round of our tournament in Kelseyville, and even our whole Cardinal Newman game, that was a different level of St. Helena volleyball that I haven’t seen in a long time.”
That would be a welcome change after the Saints’ 2017 season. While not as young as this year’s team, last year’s St. Helena varsity squad went 2-14 overall and 1-8 in league. High roster turnover led to several rebuilding years.
This season could be similar, with only two seniors, four juniors and four sophomores compiling the team. But the Saints are determined and confident to make noise in the North Central League I this season.
If they do so, a big reason will be Ouvidio Gomes, who took over as varsity head coach after Dickson stepped down. Gomes has been around the program for decades and has served as a head coach, an assistant coach, and a parent watching his daughters play from the stands. He was as an assistant coach to Dickson when she stepped down. He’ll also coach the junior varsity team.
Even though he inherits a young and relatively unproven team, Gomes is optimistic about what this team can accomplish.
“I think we have a lot of potential but, like they say, you have to meet your potential,” he said. “We’re real young. We have a lot of potential, but we have a long way to go. If we keep growing the way we’ve been growing these last four games, I think we’ll be fine.”
According to Preston and Beltrami, the team is already growing and improving. They said the team isn’t dwelling on its mistakes as much as it has in the past, which was an issue that hurt the team last season. On top of that, the players have developed relationships with each other off the court with team-bonding exercises such as group CrossFit sessions and getting brunch as a team over the weekends.
“We’ve made a point to prioritize and really engage with each other as people rather than teammates,” said Beltrami. “We’re people first, teammates second.”
While it may not show up in their record, that growing bond has shown itself in games. Gomes said the team’s passing is one of its strengths, a sign that communication and cohesion is improving. Gomes added that’s a great step towards making a legitimate run at the NCL I title.
The Saints have their work cut out for them in that regard. Reigning league champs Kelseyville lost the bulk of its roster but returns Libero Payton Conrad, whom Gomes considers one of the best players in the league. Clear Lake also lost a number of veteran players from last season, but also has a strong core of young returners.
Despite a stacked playing field, the Saints feel they have nothing to lose.
“I think we’re really ready to take advantage of the league this season,” Beltrami said.