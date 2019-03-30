Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Jason Lezak ran a clinic for the Vintage High School swimmers and coaches on March 22.
Assistant coach Sarah Tinloy and head coach Liza Saunders, with the help of the Vintage Athletic Boosters and swimmers’ parents, were able to have Lezak come to the school’s pool to work with 35 Crushers.
During the three-hour clinic, Lezak signed autographs, got in the pool and worked with the swimmers on their starts, turns, and freestyle and backstroke forms, and held a question-and-answer session during which he spoke of his personal journey during his Olympic years, from 2000 to 2012, and his life journey as a young swimmer to now.
“It is not very often you get to meet an Olympian and see the medals and hear the stories,” Liza Saunders said. “All the kids and coaches loved the clinic. Jason Lezak is a great role model.”
Lezak competed in the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Games and along with the four gold medals, all in relay events, he also won two silver medals and two bronze medals.
The 43-year-old Lezak swam for Rose Bowl Aquatics, Irvine High School and UC Santa Barbara. He now lives in Irvine with wife Danielle.