High School Athletics: Napa County school districts cancel interscholastic spring sports until April

“Well we need to protect the students and make sure everything we’re taking the right precautions,” Heitz told the Register. “Definitely disappointed things are canceled but the safety and health of the kids is the most important thing.”

A few hours before the announcements, The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, said in a release that the state’s 10 Section Commissioners would be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of the spring sports calendar but that until then the decision to play games would be up to individual schools.

Earlier in the day, the CIF had canceled the remainder of the high school state basketball tournament, an announcement that came on the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom joining state health officials in recommending the cancellation of events of 250 people or more across the state late Wednesday night.

Cancellations and postponements of sporting events at all levels have been occurring across the country over the last week. On Thursday alone, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and MLB’s Opening Day were canceled and the remainder of the NHL season was suspended. The NBA season was also suspended late Wednesday night after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.