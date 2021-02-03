High School Athletics: No seasons for new Calistoga coaches

Heitz had a videoconference with other Coastal Mountain Conference representatives on Monday and said sports schedules will be created over the next couple of weeks. The delay is necessary to get all of the CMC schools on the same page.

“The difficulty is that not every school knows if what sports they will be able to play until they have kids back on campus,” he said. “There’s another athletic director meeting on Feb. 16 and between now and then, the ADs will talk to the coaches and families and see what sports they might be doing. Then we’ll start putting together some league schedules.

“Most of that won’t happen until April or so. In the meantime, we’re allowed to play pickup games or preseason games with anybody we want to, but they also want a conference schedule. It might not be North Central League I, II and III like we normally have, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But at least something will happen and so we’re headed in the right direction, we hope.”

The plan for the first half of the runners’ season is to have cross country meets, with track and field meets in the second half.