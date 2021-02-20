High School Athletics: Schools happy to get more outdoor sports

Cam Neal said while Friday was a “huge day for outdoor sports,” he’s concerned about student-athletes who play only indoor sports.

“It shined a light on the indoor sports still lacking direction — badminton, basketball, volleyball and wrestling,” he said. “I am hopeful that with our county's health data trending in the right direction, we will have a reasonable chance to see those sports compete at some point before the end of the school year.”

Neal’s son, Sam, played football, basketball and baseball each of his first three years. But since there are only two short seasons this spring, with little down time in between, he may have to choose baseball and — if it happens — basketball.

“We aren't closing the door on the possibility of Samuel and/or any of his classmates being part of two teams during Season 2,” Cam Neal said. “It’ll be tough, though, with the season only being nine weeks long and the schedules for each sport being quite compact. As an athletic department, we have an obligation to consider the overall health of our athletes. Balance in life cannot be dismissed, so playing two sports with multiple practices, carrying a hefty academic load, and being a productive family member may just be too much.”