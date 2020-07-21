High School Athletics: Texas delays some high school football; Florida pushes ahead

The delay could last longer and include more schools if the health crisis gets worse, UIL Deputy Executive Director Jamey Harrison said. He said Texas just didn’t want to take a fall season off the table as this point.

“The California model is still available to us,” Harrison said. “If conditions change that dictate us delaying further, we still have that as a possibility.”

The decision to press ahead with sports comes as school grapple with how to conduct the school year. Many Texas school districts are already adjusting the calendars for later starts and weeks of online learning to start the school year. The Houston school district, the largest in the state, won’t meet on campus until mid-October.

Harrison noted that there is no date when all schools will be ready to begin at the same time.

Tim Teykl, head coach at Class 6A Alvin High School outside Houston, said he was happy with the delay because it is not a cancellation of the season.

“We’re going to be around our kids in some form or fashion,” Teykl said. “I’m fired up ... there’s a glimmer of hope.”