High School Athletics: Vintage retains VVAL Commissioner's Cup

“That said, there are still many questions about what everything’s going to look like in 2020-21, and not many answers as of yet. All we can do is stay ready and be prepared to hit the ground running when given the green light. I know a lot of people are working hard to make sure the athletes in our county (and beyond) have an opportunity to compete in some capacity.”

The California Interscholastic Federation issued the following press release on Friday regarding 2020 fall sports and return to physical activity and training:

“The CIF believes education-based athletics and all co-curricular activities are essential to the physical, mental, and social well-being of students and realizes the impact and challenges that COVID-19 has caused for our member schools and education-based athletics. We continue to monitor the directives and guidelines released from the governor’s office, the California Department of Education, and

state and county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are

followed by our member schools and school districts when they are planning when and how to

reopen school this fall.