Ibrahima Diallo, a 7-foot senior center for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, signed a national letter-of-intent with Ohio State and will play basketball for the Buckeyes on a scholarship.
Ohio State announced Diallo’s signing Friday at ohiostatebuckeyes.com.
Diallo, who is from Saly, Senegal, played the 2018-19 season for Prolific Prep. The Crew plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter. Prolific Prep was founded in 2014.
Players on the Crew are students at Napa Christian Campus of Education on Pine Street. The players stay with host families during the school year.
“Ibrahima is a terrific young man and young big with upside and potential,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said in announcing Diallo’s signing to the 2019 recruiting class in a story on the Buckeyes’ website. “He has been coached well and has played against quality competition. His measurables speak for themselves but we were also really struck by his maturity in the recruiting process. As with most freshmen, especially bigs, we understand there will be a process to his development. Having said that, we are really excited about what his future holds.”
Diallo averaged 11.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in 10 games for Prolific Prep. He was out with a broken hand for part of the season.
“Athletically and physically, he’s extremely gifted,” said Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight. “I think he’s going to be able to go in and be a productive piece at Ohio State – hopefully right away. Obviously, he changes the game on the defensive side for your team and makes up for other’s mistakes defensively because of his shot blocking ability and how well he runs the floor.”
Prolific Prep, which went 31-7 on the season, is No. 65 in the MaxPreps.com final 2018-19 Top 100 high school boys basketball rankings. The national rankings were announced on April 8.
Prolific Prep ended its season with an 85-62 loss in March to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
Ohio State’s season came to a close with a 74-59 loss to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The No. 11 seed Buckeyes went 20-15.
“He’ll be able to impact them right away,” said Philippe Doherty, Prolific Prep’s Director of Operations and Co-Director. “It’s a good opportunity for him. He loved his visit out there. There’s a lot of schools that wanted his services. He blocks shots, runs the floor, and is pretty mobile for his size. It’s a chance for him to get minutes with a really good staff.”
Diallo is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.com.
Diallo played very well throughout the season, including:
* Six points, 10 rebounds, four blocks in a 79-51 win over Veritas Prep at the Duel in the Desert at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix in November.
* 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a win over Orangeville Prep (Canada), 76-65, at the Mustang Madness at McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky in January.
* 10 points and five rebounds in a 94-59 win over Spire Academy (Ohio) at the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational in Dayton, Ohio in January.
* 13 points and eight rebounds in a 75-54 loss to Bella Vista College Prep of Scottsdale, Arizona during the Crush in the Valley tournament at Solano Community College in Fairfield in January.
Honors for Prolific Prep’s Jalen Green
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-6 junior guard for San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno, was honored by USA TODAY and MaxPreps.com.
Green, who averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, was named to USA TODAY High School Sports’ ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team.
Green is the Player of the Year and is on the first team.
He was also selected to the USA TODAY ALL-USA second team.
Green is San Joaquin Memorial’s all-time leading scorer with 2,291 career points.
Green, who is transferring to Prolific Prep, is the MaxPreps.com National Junior of the Year.
He is on the MaxPreps 2018-19 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team. He is on the first team.
Green is currently ranked No. 2 in the country overall by ESPN.com and 247 Sports in the class of 2020.
San Joaquin Memorial went 22-11 this year and won the CIF Central Section title, beating San Luis Obispo in the finals, 87-44.
San Joaquin Memorial went 1-1 in the CIF Division I Championships, beating Dublin, 95-80, and losing to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, 66-61.
Green averaged 27.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game for San Joaquin Memorial during the 2017-18 season, as the Panthers, a CIF Central Section member, went 25-7 overall.