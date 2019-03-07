Napa-based Prolific Prep Academy, which plays a national tournament basketball schedule, announced Thursday that Jalen Green, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, will transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School-Fresno and join the Crew starting in April.
Green is currently ranked No. 2 in the country overall by ESPN.com and 247 Sports in the class of 2020. Green will transfer to Prolific Prep when the third academic quarter ends at San Joaquin Memorial on Friday.
Green and his family will move to Napa over spring break and he will begin classes at Napa.
Christian Campus of Education on Tuesday, April 2, when the fourth academic quarter begins.
Napa Christian finishes the third academic quarter on Friday, March 15 and has a two-week spring break.
“Jalen Green is a 6-6 guard who is one of the youngest in age nationally for his class and is an
elite athlete with tremendous skills,” Philippe Doherty, Prolific Prep’s Director of Operations and Co-Director, said in a press release. “He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, and will now spend the next 15 months preparing his body, mind, and game for college.”
Prolific Prep was founded in 2014. Players on the Crew are students at Napa Christian Campus of Education on Pine Street. The players stay with host families during the school year.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter.
Green averaged 27.9 points, 7.7 rebounds. 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game for San Joaquin Memorial during the 2017-18 season, as the Panthers, a CIF Central Section member, went 25-7 overall.
“He will have the opportunity to train and develop with players that could potentially push him athletically and mentally – players like 24th-ranked nationally in the 2020 class Nimari Burnett, which will make them both more than prepared for college,” said Doherty.
Burnett, a 6-foot-3 guard, had one of his best games of the 2018-19 season in a 94-59 win in January over Spire Academy (Ohio) at the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. He scored 34 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Prolific Prep. Burnett was 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point distance in the game at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School campus.
“Jalen will have the ability to train and work out with one of the best players in the country in Nimari Burnett, and the two of them can accelerate their development by training with and against each other for the next 15 months under the tutelage of a staff that does this for a living and has a lot of experience,” Doherty said.
“His transfer to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian to be around other elite players like Nimari Burnett who can push him and challenge him daily, will do wonders for his game.
“Jalen is a great young man … and had a great foundation at San Joaquin Memorial High School.”
San Joaquin Memorial went 22-11 this year and won the Central Section title, beating San Luis Obispo in the finals, 87-44.
San Joaquin Memorial went 1-1 in the CIF Division I Championships, beating Dublin, 95-80, and losing to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, 66-61.
Green owns the school record for career points at San Joaquin Memorial with 2,291.