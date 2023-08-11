Justin-Siena has hired a head coach with extensive experience, Marco Franco, to guide its cheer program during the 2023-24 school year.

He takes over for Jordan Hartman. She led the program for the past year and a half.

Franco's background in cheer includes currently serving as coach and Tumble Academy Director for Fierce Elite Cheer in Santa Rosa, as well as the Cheer and Stunt Coach at Sonoma State University. He previously coached in San Jose at NorCal Elite All Stars Cheer and has completed levels 1-4 of USASF Tumbling and Stunting Certifications.

“I am ecstatic to be taking on the role of head cheer coach for Justin-Siena,” Franco said in a press release. “As an all-star cheer coach for the past 13 years, it has been a dream of mine to work with high school students to provide new opportunities and to create a platform in which cheer can thrive and grow.

"I hope to bring new experiences for our athletes and for our school, as well as create a community of leaders and role models. My goal this season is to use my background in cheer and dance to help grow the cheer program and get our athletes to compete in the prestigious and ever-growing sport of Stunt.”

Added Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt, “We are very excited to have Marco coming on board to lead our cheer program. Marco has incredible passion for cheer to go along with his extensive experience and knowledge. Our cheer program is positioned very well going forward with Coach Franco at the helm.”