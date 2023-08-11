The Napa High School Spiritleaders recently completed an elite private dance camp put on by the National Dance Alliance.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The NDA — a division of the National Spirit Group, founder and leader of the spirit industry since 1948 — is the largest privately owned dance and cheer organization in America and holds events internationally for approximately 200,000 spiritleaders every year.

The intense camp was tailored to meet the needs of the technically trained Spiritleaders and challenged them with fast-paced, elite choreography offered only to advanced and college level dancers with specialty technique classes and team building activities.

The Spiritleaders’ training since the school year ended in June has consisted of technique, acro, ballet, hip hop, pom, contemporary, conditioning, and learning game-action cheers and routines.

“Our priority is to provide a positive and challenging experience to help reach each individual dancer's goals,” Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert said. “Many have the desire to pursue dance at the collegiate level and beyond. We also want them to become leaders, bond with their team and develop a strong work ethic that will serve them both as a Spiritleader and in their academic classes.”

Added senior cheer captain Morgan Riendeau, “Summer training and dance camp sets the tone for the rest of the season. It shapes us as a team and sets the standard of hard work and dedication necessary for the whole season.”

The 2023-24 Spiritleaders have a Gold team and a Blue team.

The Gold Team includes five seniors — Daisy Almaraz, dance captains Camila Macajola and Aaliyah Barrientos, and cheer captains Aylin Sanchez and Riendeau. The juniors are Fatima Reyes and Ava Taylor.

The Blue Team has five sophomores — Azalia Torres, dance captain Kelsie van Gorder, and cheer captains Jordyn Mosley and Cat Huang. The freshmen are Elena Maldona, Rhyanne Brewer, Elijah Rojas, Layla Riggsbee and Scarlette Smith.

The Spiritleaders learned new material at the camp while taking a variety of specialty dance classes. They were evaluated on their team dance routines in four styles — pom, jazz, hip hop and kick.

The Blue team learned the “advance level” NDA team dance routine. Based on NDA scoring criteria, the team earned a “superior rating” award — the highest possible.

The Gold team learned the “elite level” routine taught to elite high school and college technically trained dancers. The Gold team also scored high enough to receive the “superior rating” award, the highest possible.

Both teams also brought a home routine to camp. The Blue earned a superior rating for their hip hop dance and the Gold received superior rating for their pom routine. The Gold also earned the “Herky Award” award for working effectively as a team. Both teams earned National bids and the NFHS Squad Credentials. Both teams also earned the traditional NDA “spirit stick.”

The highest individual achievement one can earn at the camp is being nominated to the NDA All-American team. It means they stood out to the NDA dance staff as far as their positive attitude, leadership, technique and work ethic throughout the duration of camp.

The NDA staff selected the Blue team’s Mosley and van Gorder as All-American nominees, and Gold’s Taylor, Macajola, Barriantos, Riendeau and Sanchez. All seven members qualified to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour in Florida, the London New Year’s Parade, and the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On the second day of camp the nominees had to go through an audition process to be selected to the NDA All-American Team. Each nominees had to perform her team dance as a solo and was evaluated on her jazz, pom, hip hop and kick technical skills in front of the NDA staff.

The Spiritleaders selected for the prestigious honor were van Gorder from the Blue team and Taylor, Macajola and Riendeau from the Gold.

Another individual audition came with showcasing specific specialty skills. There were semifinal and final rounds to determine who the NDA staff felt had the “Top Gun” Kicks, Leaps/Turns, Jumps and Hip Hop technique.

Finalists for the Kick division included Riendeau, Almaraz, Smith, van Gorder, Mosley, Barrientos and Taylor. The winner was Mosley.

Finalists for the Leaps/Turns division included Brewer, Smith, Rojas, Riendeau, Macajola, Sanchez, van Gorder, Almaraz and Barrientos. The winner was Ava Taylor.

Finalists for the Jumps division included Almaraz, van Gorder, Mosley, Riendeau, Rojas, Riggsbee, Macajola, Sanchez, Huang, Taylor and Barrientos. The winner was van Gorder.

Finalists for the Hip Hop division included Rojas, Barrientos, Sanchez, Mosley, Macajola and Taylor. The winner was Riggsbee.

The “Pin it Forward” award goes to two members for showcasing their positive spirit, and the recipients pin it forward to two more members during the year for showcasing their positive spirit they want to highlight. The NDA staff selected Almaraz and Rojas.

The NDA Staff recognizes individual achievement throughout the duration of camp for those dancers who stand out in their showmanship, spirit and technique. Riggsbee was a Spirit ribbon winner, Rojas and Reyes were Showmanship ribbon winners, and Taylor was a Technique ribbon winner.

The last specialty awards for superior performances and attitudes at the camp went to Riendeau for the “Heart of Gold” award, Taylor for the “Power Performance” award, van Gordor for “Stand Out Style” award, and Macajola for “Above and Beyond” award.

The Spiritleaders look forward to leading the student rooters in the “Grizzly Den” and cheering on the many sports teams at Napa High this school year, competing in a variety of styles and serving their community.

Pippert is joined on the Spiritleaders’ coaching staff by director Hollie Johnson and assistant coaches Erica Pecho, Lisa Garcia, Raeme Russ, Shayna Haley and Anastacia Kountouris.

The Spiritleaders’ annual Youth Cheer and Dance Clinic is schedule Friday, Sept 8. It is for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. They will learn age-appropriate dances and cheers and perform during the halftime of that day’s junior varsity football game with the 39-time national champion Spiritleaders. Arrival time is 3:45 p.m. at Messner Gym. Visit bit.ly/3KyzAmb to pre-register or for more information.

Today in sports history: Aug. 12 2007: Tiger Woods captures the PGA Championship 2011: Tiger Woods misses the cut at the PGA Championship 2012: Rory McIlroy breaks PGA Championship record for margin of victory 2012: US men's basketball holds off Spain for second straight Olympic gold 2016: Katie Ledecky wins fourth gold medal at Rio Olympics 2017: Usain Bolt ends his stellar career in excruciating pain 2018: Brooks Koepka wins his first PGA Championship