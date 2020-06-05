High School Football: Napa High grad goes from starring on gridiron to hit Netflix show

With his football career over, Austin said he wanted to find a new passion in life. He found it in acting.

Luke Holliday in Netflix show, ‘13 Reasons Why’

Aaron said he has always had a passion for acting, going back to when he was in a school play in the fifth grade, as well as a musical he performed in during his senior year at Napa High.

He signed with NYLO Model and Talent Agency in San Francisco, and did a commercial for Mercedes Benz with the Golden State Warriors.

He is now with Momentum Talent Agency in Los Angeles; and Scott Silver, of Silver Mass Entertainment, is his manager.

He has been on the Netflix show, “13 Reasons Why,” since the third episode of the second season.

“I went in, did my line. I thought that was it,” he said. “Production called me back and they said, ‘Hey, we heard you can play football. We need a quarterback on the show for episode 11 of Season 2.’ I was like, ‘Yea, totally. I’ve done it my whole life. I had 10 full-ride scholarships out of high school. This is right up my alley.’ I was the quarterback for one of the last episodes in Season 2.