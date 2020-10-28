High School Girls Rowing: Napa's McDonald leads one of top U.S. crew teams

Rowing wasn’t as fun as skiing for Olivia “Ollie” McDonald’s older brother, Max, but watching him compete in the sport made want to try it.
Kat and Rob McDonald’s children both went to Blue Oak School in Napa before attending different boarding schools in New England. Max was the top Alpine skier on his high school team at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnipesaukee, and now skis for St. Olaf College’s NCAA Division III program in Northfield, Minnesota.
Ollie McDonald started training for the sport at North Bay Rowing in Petaluma at the start of her eighth-grade year and made its high school-age team, racing in the top Novice boat.
“Max did rowing for a bit at his boarding school and he said he thought I would make a good coxswain because I was small and loud,” she said. “I was hesitant to do it, but my mom made me. I had to leave school every day early so that I could make it to practice on time and I didn’t get home until about 7 every night.”
A couple of hours southwest of Wolfeboro is another Northfield, in Massachusetts. That’s where Ollie attends Northfield Mount Hermon School and is the coxswain for its girls high school rowing — also called “crew” — team.
“When deciding to go to boarding school, I knew I wanted there to be a crew program. But when I decided to go to NMH, it wasn’t because of the crew program. It was just because I liked the school,” she said. “The crew program here wasn’t actually as good until Lou Kinder became our head coach in my sophomore year. That’s when everything really changed and we became such a competitive program.”
Like a jockey in horse racing, the coxswain — which rhymes with “toxin” — needs to be as light as possible. McDonald doesn’t row, but she’s responsible for steering the boat and needs to be loud so she can shout instructions to the rowers in order to execute the race plan.
“Normally when any shorter person walks into a crew program they kinda automatically are asked to be a coxswain,” McDonald explained. “We have to be small because of the space that we have to fit into and because the less extra weight the rowers are pulling the faster you will go.”
She said a coxswain doesn’t necessarily have to loud, just authoritative and direct in what they say.
“You have a microphone in the boat, so if you’re too quiet you can just turn the volume up,” she said. “The coxswain is the supposed to be the leader or coach inside the boat. It is our No. 1 responsibility to make sure that everyone is safe and if something goes wrong, it is our job to stay calm and figure it out even if we are surrounded by chaos or freaking out internally.
“There are a lot of things that can go wrong when you’re on the water. Parts of the boat can break, which happens a lot; you can sink if you overflow with water; tip over; catch crabs — when the oar kinda gets sucked underwater; seats fall off; motorboats wake us; or the skeg that I steer with breaks. A lot can go wrong, and a lot goes wrong pretty often, and you have to be able to find a solution quickly.”
Since her 2020 season was canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including its scheduled April 11 opener, Ollie has been fielding offers from NCAA Division I colleges and trying to stay fit. According to the NMH rowing page at nmhschool.org, members of this year’s graduating class will continue their rowing careers at prestigious colleges such as UC Berkeley, Brown, Columbia and Harvard.
Each spring, according to the website, NMH carries five four-person boats and enter four fours into the New England Interscholastic Rowing Association Championship regatta at the end of the season.
Last year’s varsity team took second behind a college team at the Head of the Charles Regatta. The largest two-day regatta in the world, it is usually held on the penultimate full weekend of October each year on the Charles River, which separates Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts.
McDonald was not in the boat that placed at the Head of the Charles that day.
“The course that you race down is known to be extremely difficult and we had a coxswain who had previously raced the Head of the Charles for another school, so it made the most sense to let her do it,” she explained. “No matter who is a better coxswain beforehand, having raced the course before gives you an advantage. In any other race, having raced it before wouldn’t be significant in choosing which coxswain to put in the boat.
“That race was amazing for our entire program because it showed after all the hard work we put in the reward we can get, and it definitely encouraged everyone to continue to practice harder every day.”
The 2020 Head of the Charles Regatta would have been two weekends ago had the season not been canceled, taking away a chance for the Hoggers to prove their 2019 feat wasn’t a fluke.
“I don’t really think of us as the team to beat because we didn’t really get to see what we could do last spring, since the season was canceled,” McDonald said. “But it is fun to be on a team that is working hard and has the possibility to win. There is no pressure because everyone is so kind that we all just have fun. If we don’t do well, we work harder and do better the next time.
“I am sad that we never got to see what we could done last spring, and our entire first boat graduated and are now all off to Division I programs. Luckily, we got some awesome new rowers this year, so I hope we get an opportunity to race other schools this spring and show them what we can do and how hard we’ve been working.”
This summer she trained with three-time Olympic medal-winning coxswain Mary Whipple, who won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 games and a silver medal in 2004.
“Rowing, and our program specifically, can be pretty intense. We have practice six days a week for about 2 to 3.5 hours a day and the rowers have to complete 20K to 30K of rowing on the erg,” she said of the ergometer, or rowing machine, “every week outside of practice time. We go out on the water four days a week and the other two we spend in the erg room, which helps get the rowers stronger.
“During this time, coxswains either go over recordings with each other or coaches — or I like to go out with the boys team on the coaches’ boat to get more learning experience. We go pretty fast on the water, which is awesome. The Connecticut River, which we use, is really nice. We can’t race other schools this year so we split the team in half and we race each other at least once a week. My team is winning.”
She hopes for some normalcy in 2021, with rowing season starting in early April as usual.
“My favorite part of crew is spring racing,” she said. “In the fall we do longer 5K races, but in the spring they’re 1.5K to 2K so they are very quick and it is very intense and exciting. That is the type of racing you see in the Olympics, where everyone lines up and starts at the same time. In the fall, everyone starts at staggered times so it is harder to race other boats.”
McDonald returned to school in August to quarantine for two weeks before classes started, then took classes online for a few days until all 650 or so NMH students had tested negative for COVID-19.
“We are all taking in-person classes now and get tested regularly,” she said. “We have to wear masks at all times except for in our dorm pods; my pod consists of the people on my floor in my dorm. Because we haven’t had any cases, we get to practice our sports every day, too.”
McDonald expects to return to Napa on Nov. 20 and take online classes until Christmas, and then resume online classes for three more weeks before returning to Northfield on Feb. 1.
“Attending high school away from my parents was extremely challenging at first. I was always the kid growing up who had to call their parents at 1 a.m. when I got homesick. But for some reason, I went to boarding school anyway. I think it was because of my brother going.
“I don’t really get homesick anymore. I am comfortable being away from my parents for longer periods of time. This doesn’t mean I don’t miss my parents — of course I do. But now I know how to manage my time and how to sustainably be away from my parents better than most kids my age, which is pretty cool. I came to school this fall knowing I may not see my parents until Christmas. I don’t see it as going to school, but as going to my second home. I think it is amazing that I consider more than one place home at such a young age.”
McDonald said it’s just a coincidence that she attends a boarding school a few hours from where her brother did.
“I saw how happy my brother was every time I visited him and I decided that was something that I wanted for myself,” she said. “Being in New England was more just by chance. As I was visiting the school, it just ended up being the place where I felt most comfortable. My mom talked about how other parents couldn’t understand how she could let both of her children go away to school at such a young age, as if she didn’t love us enough to make us stay. But to me, I understood that it was that she loved us so much that she understood it was the best thing to let us go.
“I loved growing up in Napa, but I wouldn’t exactly call it the most diverse place to live in. Being away has given me the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and learn about places and cultures I didn’t even know about before I went to NMH.
“I am very grateful that I am fortunate enough to have had the option to go to boarding school. It has given me life-changing experiences and the opportunity to learn so much about the world we live in. I am thankful to my parents for this opportunity and I think that my brother and I being away so much has made us appreciate more the time we have together as a family.”
She said Max tore the ACL in a knee at his last high school race in 2017 and wasn’t able to compete in his first college season until last year.
“I am happy that he is now again doing the sport he loves so much, but an injury that serious definitely puts a pause on any big plans,” Ollie said. “As for me, I am currently just focusing on college and seeing how that goes before I make any bigger decisions about what I want to do in my future. I am talking with college coaches and have received D-I offers for rowing, but I am still deciding what path I want to take moving forward.”
Louise Kinder became the Hoggers’ head coach in the fall of 2018 after serving as a women’s assistant coach for UC Berkeley and helping the Bears win NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018.
“She is one of the most hardcore and badass people I have ever met,” McDonald said of Kinder. “She pushes everyone to be the best version of themselves and makes you accomplish things you didn’t even know you could do. She has made girls with no muscle into D-I rowers in less than two years.
“She blows my mind every day and never ceases to make me laugh. We will be racing in practice and she will start playing “Eye of the Tiger” through the megaphone, or ask anyone if they have a joke before they do one of the hardest pieces we’ve ever done. But most importantly, Lou has shown us what being a strong female leader looks like — and that being stronger than any guy doesn’t make you weird or too manly but it makes you powerful, and if anyone can’t handle that, they aren’t worth your trouble.
“We start practice earlier and end practice later than anyone else. But we do it because we want to, not because anyone makes us do it.”
She said it’s the people, not the place, that makes Northfield Mount Harmon a fun place to learn.
“If you imagine some hills and mountains, a lot of maple trees, small farms everywhere, and a Dunkin Donuts on the side of the road every five minutes, that’s kinda rural Massachusetts for you,” she said.
“It wasn’t the place that made this so special for me, it was the people. I know that the people I have met and the relationships I have made over the past four years here will last a lifetime.”
Watch Now: Per tradition after a win, Ollie McDonald’s crew teammates throw her into the Connecticut River.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!