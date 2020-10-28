High School Girls Rowing: Napa's McDonald leads one of top U.S. crew teams

McDonald expects to return to Napa on Nov. 20 and take online classes until Christmas, and then resume online classes for three more weeks before returning to Northfield on Feb. 1.

“Attending high school away from my parents was extremely challenging at first. I was always the kid growing up who had to call their parents at 1 a.m. when I got homesick. But for some reason, I went to boarding school anyway. I think it was because of my brother going.

“I don’t really get homesick anymore. I am comfortable being away from my parents for longer periods of time. This doesn’t mean I don’t miss my parents — of course I do. But now I know how to manage my time and how to sustainably be away from my parents better than most kids my age, which is pretty cool. I came to school this fall knowing I may not see my parents until Christmas. I don’t see it as going to school, but as going to my second home. I think it is amazing that I consider more than one place home at such a young age.”

McDonald said it’s just a coincidence that she attends a boarding school a few hours from where her brother did.