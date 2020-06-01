High School Sports: As districts weigh a return to classrooms, coaches hope sports get the green light

The Southern Section in Southern California is the largest of the 10 in the state with nearly 600 schools, and that sheer size presents sizable challenges. Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod told the Desert Sun newspaper of Palm Springs and Coachella Valley that the idea of moving football for some schools into the spring months to ensure a season has been discussed. So has the idea that some Southern Section schools may be closer to a return to athletics than others depending on "local recommendations of the health authorities."

Wigod added, "So, the message is very loud -- 'Do anything that you can to preserve fall, winter and spring.' So, all options are on the table."

What is certain: coaches near and far are eager for a chance to get their kids together outside of laptops and cellphones.

Casey Taylor became Inderkum's football coach after the COVID-19 pandemic led to him and 24 other administrators getting laid off at Capital Christian.

"The hard part for me right now," Taylor said, "is I still haven't met my Inderkum players. Just online. We're all ready to get something started. We know we have to be careful about this."

He added, "We have to rely on what our districts say. People have sheltered in place, to get the virus curve down. People already feel their rights have been taken away for so many things. I've read where the teenage suicide rate in this state is higher than those dying from virus at that age. I hope we at least have an opportunity to try and reopen with sports."