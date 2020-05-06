High School Sports: CCS, NCS commissioners address uncertain future of prep sports in the age of coronavirus

Cruickshank: “We’re meeting consistently now as section commissioners throughout the state. We met last week. We’re going to meet again next week. But it’s pretty clear amongst all of us that we’re just not quite in a position where we can tell our schools anything, simply because we haven’t really been given a green light by our state, haven’t been given a green light by the government to go ahead and do this. Our health professionals haven’t said it’s OK to do it. I know some counties are lightening restrictions a little bit. Some counties aren’t. We’re in a unique position in our section in that we have so many counties and we’re spread out so much. We’re probably going to have different things going on in different counties. I met with about 75 athletic directors last week and talked with them, and I told them that they just need to be patient. Control what you can control.”