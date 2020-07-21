High School Sports: CIF director Nocetti explains changes for 2020-21 school year

Whether it’s training and conditioning or sports themselves, we gave our sections the ability to extend their summer periods. That would obviously be up to each school site principal on whether they want to do that. But they could really treat the months leading up to December and January as their summertime. I think what that does is it gives our students the opportunity to do like they normally do in the summer and that’s to prepare properly for their seasons. If we are allowed to start that and the guidance does change, it’s a huge credit to our commissioners for adding that flexibility in giving our schools that choice.

Was there any indication that sections might go their own way?

There was some discussion about possibilities if they could do that. Our only guidance was whatever we are doing as an organization we follow the guidance of the California Department of Public Health. (The Northern Section announced Monday that its calendar would not match that of the CIF).

Could private schools go their own way?