High School Sports: CIF postponing start of 2020-21 sports season until December or January

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, announced Monday that state-level championship events will all be held in the spring semester, ending any chance of sports taking place this fall.
The new dates for regional and state-level playoffs give the CIF’s 10 sections clarity on how to plan their playoffs which, in turn, will allow each school to create their schedules for potential seasons. The North Coast Section announced it will release its schedule later on Monday, which will include official start dates for practices and games.
Instead of the standard three seasons – fall, winter and spring – the 2020-21 CIF sports calendar features only two seasons, fall and spring. Most championship dates for the fall sports season, which includes football, fall either in late March or mid-April, while dates for the spring sport season, which now includes basketball, fall either in late-May to late-June.
“It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021,” the CIF’s announcement said.
The sports and final dates for section playoffs and regional/state playoffs will be as follows:
Fall
Volleyball (Boys and Girls), March 13, 2021; March 20, 2021
Water polo (Boys and Girls), March 13, 2021; March 20, 2021
Cross country, March 20, 2021; March 27, 2021
Traditional Competitive cheer, Determined by section; April 17, 2021
Football, April 10, 2021; April 17, 2021
Field hockey, Determined by section
Gymnastics, Determined by section
Skiing and snowboarding, Determined by section
Spring
Badminton, May 22, 2021; May 29, 2021
Soccer, May 29, 2021; June 5, 2021
Swimming and Diving, May 29, 2021; June 5, 2021
Tennis (Boys and Girls), May 29, 2021; June 5, 2021
Wrestling, June 5, 2021; June 12, 2021
Basketball, June 12, 2021; June 19, 2021
Golf (Boys and Girls), June 12, 2021; June 19, 2021
Baseball, June 19, 2021; June 26, 2021
Softball, June 19, 2021; June 26, 2021
Track and Field, June 19, 2021; June 26, 2021
Competitive Sports Cheer, Determined by section
Lacrosse, Determined by section
Additionally, the CIF announcement also mentions that sections “may extend their summer period up until the first date of their Fall regular season sports calendar.”
The CIF is also suspending a number of bylaws to allow students to participate on outside teams (club, AAU, travel) at the same time they participate on their high school team.
This announcement does not guarantee that sports will be played in the 2020-21 school year but does give a roadmap for what a return to organized prep sports could look like if conditions in state improve.
While many had held out hope earlier in the summer that a fall season could be possible, those hopes faded in recent weeks as cases of COVID-19 have spiked in the state and across the country. Locally, Napa County has reported over 100 cases in each of the last two weeks, the highest counts since the county began tracking data in March. Deaths currently remain low with only five total since March and current hospitalizations sit at nine.
Sports in Napa County came to a stop in March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Voluntary offseason workouts, following strict health and safety guidelines, resumed in June throughout the state including in Napa County but many programs statewide have since ceased activities due to virus concerns. Locally, Vintage High, Napa High, American Canyon High and St. Helena High are all still holding conditioning sessions and will likely continue to do so despite no scheduled games for the rest of the calendar year.
Additionally, the Napa Valley Unified School District also ruled last week that the 2020-21 school year will begin with distance learning, as will a majority of the school districts in California.
This story will be updated.
