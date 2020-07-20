High School Sports: CIF postponing start of 2020-21 sports season until December or January

Track and Field, June 19, 2021; June 26, 2021

Competitive Sports Cheer, Determined by section

Lacrosse, Determined by section

Additionally, the CIF announcement also mentions that sections “may extend their summer period up until the first date of their Fall regular season sports calendar.”

The CIF is also suspending a number of bylaws to allow students to participate on outside teams (club, AAU, travel) at the same time they participate on their high school team.

This announcement does not guarantee that sports will be played in the 2020-21 school year but does give a roadmap for what a return to organized prep sports could look like if conditions in state improve.

While many had held out hope earlier in the summer that a fall season could be possible, those hopes faded in recent weeks as cases of COVID-19 have spiked in the state and across the country. Locally, Napa County has reported over 100 cases in each of the last two weeks, the highest counts since the county began tracking data in March. Deaths currently remain low with only five total since March and current hospitalizations sit at nine.