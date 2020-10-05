High School Sports: Golf unites distance learning athletes

It began about a month ago with Jacob Aaron sending out a text message to a group of close friends who are all seniors.
Aaron, Vintage High School’s starting quarterback on the football team and a standout junior player in golf, was checking in and reaching out to see how everyone was doing during the COVID-19 pandemic — a time of online learning with classes via Zoom and no organized team sports going on.
He was also looking to see who was interested in getting together to meet at Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville to hit balls on the driving range and to do some putting on the practice green.
The response that Aaron received was overwhelming — convincingly approved and applauded by the group.
“It’s been awesome,” said Aaron, who as just a sophomore was named as the Napa County Male Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 school year by the Napa Valley Register. “Everybody loves it, because everybody loves to compete and it’s the only thing we can do right now.”
Over the last few weeks, it’s evolved into something much more. The group led by Aaron, one of the finalists for Player of the Year on the Register’s 2019 All-Napa County football team, now goes out to the course and plays nine holes.
The group consists of student-athletes — those who play football, basketball, baseball, soccer and lacrosse. For some, it’s the first time they have ever played golf.
Reid McCaffrey, who caught four passes for 56 yards with one TD last football season, is one of the first-timers in golf.
“This pandemic kind of split us up for a while. But golf has really brought us back together,” said McCaffrey, who also plays baseball for the Crushers. “We’ve taken up golf, and so I get to see my friends more often, and we get to have fun.
“It’s just kind of a normalcy, a weekly thing. You kind of forget about the pandemic for a little bit and just don’t think about all that bad stuff going on right now. I had never played golf before. This is probably only my fourth time ever coming out here. But I think I’ve gotten pretty decent.”
Others in the group include Sam Neal (football, basketball, baseball), Tate Salese (soccer), Gary Yates (lacrosse), Alec Umutyan (lacrosse), Bill Chaidez (football) and Wyatt Chaidez (football).
“Being able to come out here and play golf is kind of like a get-away from being stuck inside for so long, as we can social distance out here, and we can be outside,” said Neal.
Said Bill Chaidez: “We just enjoy the presence of each other. We’re a group of guys that like to hang out.”
Added Salese: “It’s just a different time. I think everybody in the world right now is feeling that. Going to the golf course has been super fun, to go out here and play. Golf is super cool, because it allows me to just go and have fun with some friends.”
They were split up into two groups last Tuesday when they played nine holes in the mid-morning at Vintner’s, a layout that has five par-4s, three par-3s, and one par-5.
They carry their own golf bags and walk the course, providing them with exercise, fresh air and an opportunity to talk about golf and other things that come to mind for at least a couple of hours during the round. It keeps this circle of friends together.
“Coming out here with all my friends, it’s kind of got my social skills up. It’s gotten me back in my groove,” said Umutyan, a midfielder in lacrosse. “Usually by now, I would be practicing — grinding, shooting, playing with my teammates. But right now, you can’t do that.
“We’re just playing golf, having fun, trying to stay fit, walking, doing all of that. We’re all out here together, putting in the work. It’s kind of an escape from all the problems that are going on around the world. This just kind of makes me forget about it. I can take my mind off it and clear it.”
Those in the group have known each other since elementary school, as they grew up together playing youth sports.
“We’re used to seeing each other,” said Yates. “Ever since we were little we have all been really competitive with each other. So whenever we come out here together, we always want to beat each other, but it doesn’t get too out of hand.”
High school sports around the state are on hold. The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of prep athletics in the state, announced on July 20 “that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.”
In a media release, the CIF said: “It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021. We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront.”
The CIF North Coast Section will allow for fall sports teams to begin practices on Dec. 14.
Aaron said the hardest thing for him has been just waiting for sports to resume and not knowing when that will actually happen.
Vintage has a 20-5 record with two straight VVAL titles and back-to-back appearances in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs in football over the last two years. The Crushers have been undefeated in league games, going 6-0 each of the last two years.
Vintage is scheduled to begin its season Jan. 8 with a nonleague game at San Ramon Valley-Danville at 7 p.m.
Aaron was the VVAL Offensive Player of the Year last year, throwing for 684 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 359 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We have no idea what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be different. But hopefully, we just pick it back up in the winter.”
Aaron golfs in junior tournaments across the region, including the Junior Tour of Northern California and Future Collegians World Tour. As a sophomore, he was named as VVAL Player of the Year and was the medalist at the NCS Division I Championship, firing a 1-under-par 70 at Monarch Bay Golf Club in San Leandro. He placed 55th at the CIF Northern California Golf Association NorCal Regional Championship, played at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
He not only plays with the other seniors at Vintner’s. He also helps out as a coach.
“It’s a relaxing time when we come out here,” said Aaron. “All of these guys are new to the game, and I’m just trying to do as much as I can to help them out and give them tips and pointers and stuff like that.
“We try to stay as positive as possible and just try to have as much fun as we can. We’re still kids at the end of the day, and we just want to have fun. It’s been great coming out here. I’m a pretty big people person. I like to be with people and enjoy my interactions with them.”
There is so much that Neal, a wide receiver/cornerback, misses about football — the daily routine of practices and meetings, film study and weight training, putting on the game uniform and playing under the bright lights on a Friday night, the energy and excitement of the crowd, being with his teammates and working together throughout the spring, summer and fall.
“What I miss most is being on that football field and hearing all the fans cheer as we play,” said Neal, who was named second-team All-VVAL last year after catching a team-high 12 passes for 282 yards with three TDs. "It’s such a surreal feeling, being able to have that level of adrenaline going through your body. You feel like you’re on top of the world. It’s been such a long time since I felt that.”
As a three-sport athlete, it’s a big year for Neal. After the football season, he hopes to play both basketball and baseball again — even though those sports will be held concurrently this school year.
“Having this time of literally no schedule, no practices, and no games, it’s been a very new feeling for me, especially knowing that this would be my last year,” said Neal. “It’s kind of a bummer, but I’m really excited for all three of my sports.”
Wyatt Chaidez, who plays left tackle and defensive end, said it’s difficult to not be with all of his football teammates. He misses all of the work that goes into a season.
“If you put in the work, it’s going to pay dividends,” he said. “We want to be better, so we know it takes work.”
Bill Chaidez, named second-team All-VVAL last year, also misses the daily interaction with teammates, coaches and staff that he gets from playing football as a quarterback/cornerback. He had 313 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns last year.
“It’s the camaraderie,” he said. “It’s being around your teammates and friends and building the relationships, trusting each other and relying on each other.
“I love being in that environment. I love having my coaches around. I love the other players. I feel like when I’m there, it’s another home. These guys make me better — iron sharpens iron. The best part is being out there with my guys and just doing what we do, which is play Crusher football.
“At the end of the day, we’re all community. That’s how we try to treat it and how we approach the game.”
