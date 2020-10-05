High School Sports: Golf unites distance learning athletes

They were split up into two groups last Tuesday when they played nine holes in the mid-morning at Vintner’s, a layout that has five par-4s, three par-3s, and one par-5.

They carry their own golf bags and walk the course, providing them with exercise, fresh air and an opportunity to talk about golf and other things that come to mind for at least a couple of hours during the round. It keeps this circle of friends together.

“Coming out here with all my friends, it’s kind of got my social skills up. It’s gotten me back in my groove,” said Umutyan, a midfielder in lacrosse. “Usually by now, I would be practicing — grinding, shooting, playing with my teammates. But right now, you can’t do that.

“We’re just playing golf, having fun, trying to stay fit, walking, doing all of that. We’re all out here together, putting in the work. It’s kind of an escape from all the problems that are going on around the world. This just kind of makes me forget about it. I can take my mind off it and clear it.”

Those in the group have known each other since elementary school, as they grew up together playing youth sports.