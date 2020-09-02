High School Sports: Justin-Siena resumes in-person workouts, first high school in Napa County do so

“We haven’t had any real scares; I haven’t had to send anybody home,” LaRocco said. “Everyone has come in within the guidelines. We’ve been pretty fortunate thus far, so hoping it stays that way.”

Napa County is currently still on the state watchlist for COVID-19 cases, but has recently experienced a slight decline of positive reported tests. Only eight positive tests were reported on Wednesday, the second time in five weeks that the county has reported single-digit cases, and cases have been trending downward since mid-August.

Restrictions are still in place county-wide. But if cases remain on the current trajectory, many could loosen by mid-September.

That’s a promising sign for the fall sports season, which is scheduled to begin in December and January, but much could obviously change in the coming months when flu season arrives, like many health experts predict.

Still, LaRocco and Co. are trying to remain positive, despite all the hurdles they’ve faced so far.