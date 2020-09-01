High School Sports: Smaller schools in Napa County preparing for uncertain year

It’s been a little over a month since the state’s governing body for high school sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, announced its unprecedented schedule change for the 2020-21 school year, a move that shifted the three-season, nine-month calendar to a two-season, six-month calendar.
Locally, the fallout of the decision was immediate. Most high school athletic programs, which had been conducting voluntary off-season workouts with strict health and safety guidelines, opted to pause all activity as athletic directors and coaches began to sort through what exactly the new sports landscape would look like for the year ahead.
Numerous meeting and discussions between leagues, athletic directors and other schools administrators have been held in the past month-plus since the decision and while official schedules and plans are starting to take shape, there’s still a long way to go until any teams take the field or even suit up for practice in any official capacity ahead of the fall season’s start in mid-December.
What has also become apparent is that this new schedule is already having a massive impact on smaller schools, and local athletic directors are already forced to face some unfortunate realities.
“There are just a lot of questions that are unanswered at this point,” said Calistoga High co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz. “But we want all the programs for the kids and we want good continuity but it’s going to be a struggle, that’s for sure.”
The schedule laid out by the CIF and North Coast Section calls for an abbreviated fall season composed of seven sports spanning from December potentially into April and a spring season with 12 sports jam packed from February potentially to late June. The fall season includes football, cross country and volleyball, traditionally played during the fall, while the spring season will include winter and fall sports like soccer and basketball, along with baseball, softball, track and field and swimming, among others.
While every school will have athletes who need to make difficult decisions, especially in the spring, about what sports they want to play this year, those decisions have potentially drastic consequences for schools with smaller student bodies like Calistoga and St. Helena High, both local public high schools with enrollments of fewer than 500 students that rely more on multi-sport athletes to build complete teams.
Even months out from competition, athletic directors at both schools are already worried about not being able to field teams for certain sports.
“I was hoping for three seasons, maybe start a little early so we’d be able to have three different seasons,” said St. Helena High Athletic Director Tom Hoppe, “because for small schools, it’s just going to wipe out a bunch of sports for us. They piled them so close together.”
While St. Helena and Calistoga have not yet had to make the difficult choice of outright cutting a sports program, other schools in the Coastal Mountain Conference, the 26-school athletic conference composed of the teams that make up the North Central Leagues, already have.
Heitz said that Geyserville High School is not fielding any sports teams this year, while Hoppe added that Clear Lake High School has opted not to have a tennis team. Several other schools have apparently floated out the idea of simply cutting JV teams to try to get enough bodies for their varsity teams.
More decisions like these will likely be coming from other smaller schools.
“It’s going to be really difficult for us, for all the small schools,” Heitz said. “We had a Coastal Mountain Conference athletic director meeting last Monday and pretty much all 26 schools have complaints about how the little guys are kind of getting picked on for this because we have a hard time fielding teams anyway sometimes. And now when you put basketball into the spring and if football makes the playoffs and if soccer makes the playoffs we just don’t have kids to field a baseball team or a track team or a tennis team or a swim team.
“We hope that we can offer everything. We hope that it all comes back but we’re going to be spread really thin. … It’s going to be a really big struggle for all the small schools.”
Heitz isn’t alone in this line of thinking.
“I really feel like the CIF appeased the big schools with this solution and they didn’t take into account little schools,” Hoppe said, although he conceded that he’s not sure if any solution would have made all parties happy.
According to Heitz and Hoppe, the CMC member schools did vote on whether or not to play seasons independent of what the NCS and CIF have proposed, a move that some leagues in the more northern part of the state, where COVID-19 numbers have brought less-sweeping shutdowns, have discussed or chosen.
The vote, however, did not pass, meaning the CMC will be following the NCS and CIF schedule.
Heitz and Hoppe did add that they hope to get a small part of their spring schedule altered. The CMC has submitted an application to the NCS asking if they can hold their soccer seasons during the fall with football and volleyball. Schools in the CMC usually play in the fall to avoid the rain-soaked fields that hamper teams that don’t play on turf. If the season is held as scheduled by the NCS and CIF, from February to May, dealing with waterlogged fields would simply be another item added to an already long list of issues.
The CMC will find out about the fate of the soccer season after the NCS Board of Managers meeting in early October.
As far as the fall season goes, though, Heitz said that the schedules for volleyball, football and cross country are all but finalized. The spring is a different story.
“Those schedules are still completely up in the air,” he said.
Aside from waiting on the soccer ruling, Heitz detailed a litany of other hurdles that have CMC athletic directors in a “holding pattern.” Among those challenges are:
— trying to schedule non-league games that are normally played against teams from other counties;
— arranging transportation for teams if social distancing guidelines are still in place, which would limit the modes of transportation schools usually use;
— scheduling games earlier than usually to make up for daylight savings in the winter;
— coordinating officials, who often work multiple sports during a season, for games.
“It’s something no one has ever been through before and hopefully it’s something nobody will have to go through again,” Hoppe said. “It’s kind of a mess, just trying to pull things together.”
In the immediate future, though, organized off-season workouts are slowly starting to return.
At Justin-Siena, in-person workouts were scheduled to resume this week after teams spent the last few weeks conducting them virtually. At St. Helena, football will likely be first sport to start working out again while other programs may be waiting until October, Hoppe said. It’s not immediately known when Napa Valley Unified School District high schools like American Canyon, Napa and Vintage will resume workouts but more information could be emerging later this month.
Calistoga, meanwhile, opted not to conduct in-person workouts over the summer. With campus still closed to students, it doesn’t appear that anything is on the horizon anytime soon.
“We’re not hosting official workouts at all until the season starts,” Heitz said. “If we get a little closer and the campus is opened up again we might allow some workouts on campus but as of right now we’re not doing any workouts at all.”
Additionally, Heitz said that Calistoga Jr. High will not be holding any fall sports this year. Winter sports are still on the table but it’s still unclear as of now if those will be held either.
Heitz also said that Calistoga is still looking to hire a head varsity volleyball coach following T’Anne Butcher stepping down at the end of last season after a historic two-year run.
Watch now: These activities can help you live longer
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
In this Series
September 1 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Cal Fire releases tally of destroyed Napa County homes
-
Updated
League of Women Voters plans Napa County candidate forums
-
Updated
FEMA offers 'critical need' assistance for Napa fire victims
- 11 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!