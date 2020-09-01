High School Sports: Smaller schools in Napa County preparing for uncertain year

According to Heitz and Hoppe, the CMC member schools did vote on whether or not to play seasons independent of what the NCS and CIF have proposed, a move that some leagues in the more northern part of the state, where COVID-19 numbers have brought less-sweeping shutdowns, have discussed or chosen.

The vote, however, did not pass, meaning the CMC will be following the NCS and CIF schedule.

Heitz and Hoppe did add that they hope to get a small part of their spring schedule altered. The CMC has submitted an application to the NCS asking if they can hold their soccer seasons during the fall with football and volleyball. Schools in the CMC usually play in the fall to avoid the rain-soaked fields that hamper teams that don’t play on turf. If the season is held as scheduled by the NCS and CIF, from February to May, dealing with waterlogged fields would simply be another item added to an already long list of issues.

The CMC will find out about the fate of the soccer season after the NCS Board of Managers meeting in early October.

As far as the fall season goes, though, Heitz said that the schedules for volleyball, football and cross country are all but finalized. The spring is a different story.

“Those schedules are still completely up in the air,” he said.