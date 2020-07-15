Hope fades for fall high school sports as health wisdom prevails over COVID-19 skeptics

And there's this: How can a campus offer sports if it does not have on-campus instruction? It cannot. How can there not be sports if schools have on-campus classes? They should go hand-in-hand.

Some districts are going full speed ahead. The Orange County Board of Education approved a proposal that recommends opening schools this fall without the requirement of social distancing or masks. But this is not binding, just a recommendation, and any spike of the virus will surely scuttle those plans.

The CIF is monitoring all of the school district decisions. This is not a one-size-fits all dilemma. Some endorse on-campus instruction for the sake of their children's experiences while others do not for health's sake.

Are there options?

Should the CIF announce fall sports such as football and volleyball be moved to winter or spring, might private schools across the state create their own schedule and play in the fall? Private schools are not governed by school districts and can make their own decisions.

Could Bradshaw Christian, Capital Christian, Christian Brothers, Jesuit and St. Mary's of Stockton band together, or those from the Bay Area, to form a football league? No one will go on the record to talk about this, but it has been discussed.