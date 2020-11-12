Justin-Siena Athletics: Braves add freshman volleyball, baseball

Justin-Siena announced Tuesday that it is offering freshman volleyball and freshman baseball this school year, after adding a freshman boys basketball team in 2019-20.
“We are happy to see this continued growth in our athletics programs,” read a press release emailed by Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt, who also coaches varsity girls basketball. “As a school, we are committed to meeting the needs of our students, even during these uncertain times. Based on the sign-up interest and participation in offseason activities, it is only appropriate for our school to add to our program offerings.”
Said Athletic Director George Nessman, “Adding more frosh team options to Braves athletics is a trifecta! First and foremost, adding frosh teams provides a greater number of students direct access to the opportunity to earn the many physical, emotional and mental benefits of participation in sports.
“Secondly, frosh teams offer increased skills development, thereby strengthening the respective programs. Thirdly, more frosh students will be able to develop and enhance their relationships with classmates, creating a stronger, more bonded community in general.”
The head coach of each program shares in the school’s enthusiasm.
“We are so excited to be able to add a freshman volleyball team in response to the turnout from a talented freshman class. We have the largest number of girls trying out across the entire program that we have seen since I have been here,” said first-year volleyball head coach Kate Reilley, who is in her fourth season overall at Justin-Siena. “Adding several freshman teams across our sports will help strengthen the respective programs, as well as the athletic department as a whole by allowing more opportunities for the students to compete.”
Entering his fifth year as head coach and ninth overall in the baseball program, Jeremy Tayson said having a team for ninth-graders gives the Braves more opportunities to sharpen skills and build team chemistry.
“It is great to see freshman baseball back at Justin-Siena,” he said. “It will serve the students and the program well as we continue to build the culture of competitive consistency that Justin-Siena baseball is known for.”
While Bruce Halverson will be returning to coach freshman boys basketball, Bettencourt said, the school has not officially named a freshman baseball or freshman volleyball coach.
“However,” he said, “we are confident that we will have strong coaching staffs in place for the start of the season.”
