Justin-Siena Athletics: Braves add freshman volleyball, baseball

Justin-Siena announced Tuesday that it is offering freshman volleyball and freshman baseball this school year, after adding a freshman boys basketball team in 2019-20.

“We are happy to see this continued growth in our athletics programs,” read a press release emailed by Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt, who also coaches varsity girls basketball. “As a school, we are committed to meeting the needs of our students, even during these uncertain times. Based on the sign-up interest and participation in offseason activities, it is only appropriate for our school to add to our program offerings.”

Said Athletic Director George Nessman, “Adding more frosh team options to Braves athletics is a trifecta! First and foremost, adding frosh teams provides a greater number of students direct access to the opportunity to earn the many physical, emotional and mental benefits of participation in sports.

“Secondly, frosh teams offer increased skills development, thereby strengthening the respective programs. Thirdly, more frosh students will be able to develop and enhance their relationships with classmates, creating a stronger, more bonded community in general.”

The head coach of each program shares in the school’s enthusiasm.