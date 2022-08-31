Justin-Siena Athletics: Braves hire three new head coaches

It’s a big week for two of Justin-Siena’s three newest varsity head coaches, all of whom are at the helm of a high school varsity program for the first time.

Chris Curnutt’s girls golf team opens its season Thursday by hosting Sonoma Valley in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Jordan Hartman’s cheer team will try to bring positive vibes and energy to the football team’s home opener Friday night as the Braves host playoff rival Fortuna and try to rebound from last week’s season-opening loss at St. Helena.

This winter, Brandon Hernandez, eight years after playing his final Justin-Siena boys soccer game, will make his debut as the Braves’ boys head coach.

Though Curnutt has been only an assistant coach at the high school level, for the Benicia boys program, he has plenty of experience mentoring golfers as a teaching professional at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course in Vallejo. The American Canyon resident has started the Blue Rock Springs Advanced Junior Academy, which focuses on holistic growth and development of players.

Curnutt played on three high school state championship golf teams in Oklahoma, according to Justin-Siena, amassing more than 25 tournament wins. He has also played in multiple mini-tour events, mostly on the NGA tour known now as the Swing Thought Tour.

“Chris Curnutt is a strong addition to our athletic program,” read a press release from Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman and Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt. “He has a great knowledge of the sport and brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the program. We look forward to continued success in the historically strong girls golf program at our school.”

Hartman, who is in her season year as a math teacher at Justin-Siena, actually took over the cheer team in midseason last year but wasn’t officially named head coach until the offseason.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, she has danced since she was 10 and previously coached the Napa High Color Guard for two years.

“We are grateful and excited to have Coach Jordan Hartman lead our program this

season after her great work last year as interim coach,” the press release read. “Jordan has a great rapport with the team and has already begun to build the foundation of a very strong program.”

Hernandez, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate, currently coaches for the Napa United 1839 Academy and has coached at other high schools at the junior varsity level.

He played all four years at Justin-Siena and for two seasons at Napa Valley College. He transferred to Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. He is currently working as a lead operator at Lystek International, a Canadian waste treatment technology company.

Hernandez holds several soccer coaching certifications, including a UEFA C license, USSF D license and Scottish FA Goalkeeping 1.3 License, and is currently working toward a UEFA B license.

“We are lucky to have an alum with Coach Hernandez’s experience and enthusiasm

come home to coach our boys soccer team,” said the press release. “Coach immediately got to work when he was hired with summer workouts, and he is the right person to build on the North Coast Section playoff appearance of our team last year.”