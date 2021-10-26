Justin-Siena Athletics: Nessman back at Braves boys basketball helm

The Braves’ first female wrestler was Holly Aubry during the program's inaugural 1993-94 season, but Justin-Siena has seen only a trickle of female wrestlers in comparison to the boom seen in the Napa-Vallejo Area over the past quarter century. In 2014-15, when the duo of Guiducci and Ward took over the program from Roger Bubel, Victoria Su became the face of girls wrestling at Justin-Siena for the next four years.

“Victoria went at it alone and did her best each year to bring girls into the program and we believe her presence is why we are about to field our most impressive group of girls to date,” Guiducci said, “as she was on the welcoming committee at freshman orientation that greeted current seniors Yahaira ‘Ya-Ya’ Martinez and Estrellita ‘Star’ Gil.”

Martinez and Gil will be joined by returning sophomores Sophia Conley and Olivia Velleca and incoming freshman Brynna Cohee, the daughter of Braves assistant coach Rob Cohee.

“With five experienced Lady Braves, we felt it was time to make the push to bring on a female coach and Nilla fit the bill,” said Guiducci.