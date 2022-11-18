Justin-Siena Athletics: Parlett tumbles, wrestles, cheers way to Div. I scholarship

It looked like Justin-Siena senior Ashlyn Parlett was trying random sports when she wrestled for the Braves as a junior and was on the cheer team this fall.

But those sports were just what Parlett needed to stay in shape after she injured her back in her fourth year of gymnastics.

She’ll be using aspect of all three sports when she begins competing for the University of Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team on a full-ride scholarship, after signing her national letter of intent in the Gasser Center on Nov. 9.

“I tried to come back in gymnastics my junior year, but I knew college gymnastics is a pretty difficult thing and it wasn’t realistic that I was going to get back all my skills in time,” she said after the ceremony. “So I stopped gymnastics and picked up wrestling for a year, and I started getting emails from acrobatics and tumbling coaches. I thought, ‘This is a cool backup plan. If my back’s feeling better, this is something I could do.’

“I kept getting more emails from coaches, so I went back to the gym and started tumbling some more and I started reaching back out to the coaches and saying I was interested in it. I started in cheer this year, but that was just to get some stunting experience. Acrobatics and Tumbling is a mix of gymnastics and cheer, and it’s only on the floor, so I thought it’d be easier on my back.”

Parlett also got an offer from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, which sports the same green and gold colors.

“I ended up choosing Oregon because it felt like home,” she said. “When I was looking at both schools, I thought ‘Really? I don’t like green.’ Now I like it.”

She also likes that she can get her education paid for by doing a sport similar to gymnastics, where she worked her way to the top tier of Level 10.

“My entire life all I ever wanted to be was a collegiate athlete and I always thought it would be in gymnastics. What else would it have been?” she said. “When I got hurt and I decided to stop gymnastics, I thought all my dreams were crushed and thrown away. Then I got back into my tumbling skills and now we’re here.”

An acrobatics and tumbling meet consists of compulsory, acro, pyramid, toss, tumbling and team events. Each event is scored by a group of judges based on predetermined skill sets, and the team with the highest collective score wins the meet.

The Ducks had six regular-season meets last spring, going 2-4, and lost a meet at the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Championships.

“It’s pretty much you’re stacking bodies on top of each other, like doing handstands on someone’s hands, and you can get up to like four bodies high,” Parlett explained. “It’s also synchronized tumbling, which is what I got recruited for because I was tumbling in gymnastics. So I’ll be doing mainly tumbling and then being a base for the people who go up in the air.”

Is she going to miss the contact of wrestling?

“Yes,” she said. “I only did it last year, but it definitely was really fun.”

One of her wrestling coaches, Rob Cohee, pointed out how gymnastics is as tough as wrestling in many ways during his speech at the ceremony.

“It’s unusual, certainly not typical, for a child to willfully commit themselves four hours a day, five days a week, to painful stretchwa, arms-only rope climbs — which is just insane — and all the other exercises required to perform as an elite gymnast,” Cohee said. “It’s unusual to be able to concentrate while standing four feel off the ground, on a four-inch-wide piece of unforgiving balance beam while paying attention to every detail — body posture, toes pointed correctly, and don’t forget to smile for the judges before you throw your body through the air with such precision that you catch yourself on the same beam. Gymnastics is unforgiving, physically and mentally, in a gym with that unmistakable smell of mats and sweat.

“If you’ve never had the luxury of watching Ashlyn compete, she is outstanding, She moves through the air with the grace of a ballerina and the strength of a bodybuilder. Doing all that is required to be exceptional can produce a socially awkward robot without a personality, but anyone in this room knows that is not at all the case with Ashlyn. You simply can’t be in a bad mood with her around. Her smile and laugh are infectious."

Cohee said Parlett was always extremely coachable, sometimes to a fault.

“When she first started, every now and again I’d yell out a move,” Cohee recalled, “and she’d stop what she was doing and go ‘Oh yeah.’ The other wrestler would escape and she had to take her down all over again. Wrestling is a contact sport where you are at peak performance for six full minutes. Imagine yourself having to lift weights and sprint for six minutes.”

Parlett proved to be a quick study on the wrestling mat, like in a Vine Valley Athletic League match at American Canyon.

“We made her wrestle a senior on their Senior Night who was a good wrestler,” Cohee said. “Toward the end of the third period, she’s down by a point. They’re up on their feet and all Ashlyn has to do is get a takedown (for 2 points) to win. Being the gymnast she is, she does a split, gets a switch, scores a takedown at the last second, and everybody goes crazy. I love that memory because it showed every bit of her athleticism, her desire to win, her competitive nature, her strength and her flexibility.”