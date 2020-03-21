Justin-Siena Baseball Outlook: Braves a team of the present, and future

A baseball practice is just as important as a game to Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson.

That was apparent on March 12, when he found out the games the Braves had coming right up had been postponed to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We had just finished practicing when we told them,” he recalled Wednesday. “The team had had an outstanding practice as we were getting ready for games against El Molino and Hayward the next two days. I found out at the beginning of practice but chose not to tell the guys because they had earned that right to compete and feel that competitive edge in practice that day – which they did, and was so awesome to see. It is something we have been preaching and really it was at that practice where it seemed like it clicked for all 18 guys and everyone could feel it and our play matched it.”

Despite having only seven varsity returners among its 18 players, Justin-Siena was off to a 4-2 start and had yet to lose two games in a row. The Braves were looking to improve on last year’s 3-9 record in a Vine Valley Athletic League that was looking to be even more competitive this season, but no more practices or games are allowed the rest of March.