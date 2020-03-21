Justin-Siena Baseball Outlook: Braves a team of the present, and future

A baseball practice is just as important as a game to Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson.
That was apparent on March 12, when he found out the games the Braves had coming right up had been postponed to help prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We had just finished practicing when we told them,” he recalled Wednesday. “The team had had an outstanding practice as we were getting ready for games against El Molino and Hayward the next two days. I found out at the beginning of practice but chose not to tell the guys because they had earned that right to compete and feel that competitive edge in practice that day – which they did, and was so awesome to see. It is something we have been preaching and really it was at that practice where it seemed like it clicked for all 18 guys and everyone could feel it and our play matched it.”
Despite having only seven varsity returners among its 18 players, Justin-Siena was off to a 4-2 start and had yet to lose two games in a row. The Braves were looking to improve on last year’s 3-9 record in a Vine Valley Athletic League that was looking to be even more competitive this season, but no more practices or games are allowed the rest of March.
“We told them not to feel sorry for ourselves because there are certainly things that are bigger than ourselves,” he said. “Our pitching coach, Curt “Chief” Dunkle, said it best: ‘Put your energy into praying for a speedy and safe resolution – that is all we can do.’ “They had a lot of questions, just like everyone does. We support all the swift decision-making that has been coming through and our AD (Athletic Director George Nessman) and administration are very in tune with what’s going on and we support what is best for everyone.
After a month and a half together, the impending shutdown was tough not only for the Braves but for Tayson and assistant coaches Mark Young, Rick Romero, Curt “Chief” Dunkle and Diano Pachote, a football and baseball standout from the Class of 2016.
“We work great together and have a lot of fun around our guys,” Tayson said of the coaching staff. “As a coach, you spend (countless) hours on the game. All offseason, then in season, it is scouting, watching our own practice and game film, practice planning, travelling, playing, being with the guys, etcetera – and then this comes down it is just gone.
“It’s weird. You can’t really allow yourself to think of next steps. I had been waking up at 4 a.m. every day to work on baseball stuff and now I am up at 8. Like every coach, we want to find somehow, someway to play again for the kids. What or how or who, that’s not clear. But it means a lot to so many people, so we hope we can safely make that happen.”
If the games continue, it could be interesting to see how Justin-Siena’s mix of younger and older talent continues to mesh. The Braves are currently led at the plate by third-year varsity starter Nolan Dunkle (.562 batting average, 9 hits, 7 RBIs, 3 doubles, 5 runs), sophomore varsity newcomer Robert Sangiacomo (.500, 7 hits, 3 runs), sophomore varsity returners Nick Andrews (.375, 6 hits, 7 runs, 2 RBIs) and senior returners Marcus Nunes (.333, 6 RBIs, 5 doubles, 5 runs).
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘young’ when describing our team. We are emerging,” Tayson said. “These guys all play a lot of summer ball, have been a part of building winning cultures in both ours and other programs, and all have made strength and conditioning a lifestyle. Our program philosophy is ‘Competitors Compete. Athletes Make Plays,’ so they’re getting that from us or our other programs at a really high level with all our coaches here.
“We had so many winter sports guys that it took a little while to get our baseball legs back under us. But once we did, we found our strengths and invested in playing to them. They want to do it the right way and that’s been obvious with the solid start we have had in winning games in a variety of ways. We have more depth than ever in my four years as the varsity head coach and that has created so much healthy competition every day.
“Our practices are fun to be a part of, unless you are driving on Solano Avenue during batting practice,” he said of the street beyond their outfield fence that’s seen its share of home run balls.
Dunkle also lead the Braves on the mound with 10 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts and 6 walks, having allowed only 5 hits and 3 runs (1 earned). He has a complete-game win and a .70 earned-run average.
“Nolan obviously has asserted himself in all phases,” said Tayson. “He is our captain and has played the part. He wants to be a part of a winner so bad that you can see him willing that to happen – a rare guy who not only wants it, but then goes and does it.”
Junior outfielder Noah Young is also in his third year as a varsity starter. After hitting .304 as a freshman and .355 as a sophomore, he hopes to raise his current .211 clip.
“Noah is dangerous,” Tayson said. “The box score doesn’t reflect his true worth to the team. He leads the team in quality at-bats and runs down everything in center field. I would put his tools and game knowledge up with anyone in the league, which is really saying something in the VVAL.”
Andrews has only 2 RBIs so far, but one came on the winning hit in a 10-9 victory over Kelseyville. He also got the win in relief in that game, one of his two victories on the year already.
“Nick has made tremendous leaps from a part-time varsity player as a freshman to a mainstay all-league caliber player as a sophomore,” the coach said. “He can’t be rattled. He is just so tough and mature. He is a baseball rat and whether he’s steadying the game on the mound, making plays on the left side of the infield, or setting the table as our leadoff batter, when the spotlight is on him you know he is going to get the job done.”
Tayson said he isn’t surprised Sangiacomo is hitting so well in his first varsity season. He came into Justin-Siena wanting to be a three-sport athlete but sustained a torn ACL in his knee the first week of JV football in 2018. He had to miss football, basketball and baseball season, but came back to play all three sports at the varsity level this school year.
“When he got to us this year after playing varsity hoop, we didn’t know what to expect. But he made it pretty clear, pretty fast, that he knew what he was doing,” Tayson said. “He’s only getting better, too. He hasn’t played since 14-year old Babe Ruth All-Stars. Now he’s a frontline catcher in varsity baseball.”
All five of Nunes’ hits have been two-baggers.
“Marcus’ bat is loud,” Tayson said. “He has been a great force in the middle of the lineup with true gap-to-gap pop from the left side. He can give us real energy and fortifies the strength of our team, which is our offense.”
The pitchers who have seen inning so far – Dunkle, Nunes, Andrews, sophomores Madden Edwards and David Elias, and juniors Keith Binz, Max Zuntz and Daniel Kelly – have combined to allow only one extra-base hit, a home run in a season-opening loss at St. Patrick-St. Vincent.
“The pitching staff has been a pleasant surprise, to say the least – a group of machines – especially since our first couple games were very rocky defensively and these guys just kept chucking strikes,” Tayson said. “Once the defense cleaned up, we have been playing some really good baseball. Madden, David, Keith and Max have emerged early on as guys who can hold down any opponent.
Max worked all offseason and added a good 10 miles per hour to his fastball – that is not an exaggeration. David is another guy who just flat competed his way onto varsity. He was still trying out for the team when he went four shutout innings of one-hit baseball at Armijo, so that made that decision pretty easy from there. Overall we have 14 guys we are working out on the mound, and that’s not a gimmick. They can all get outs.”
When not pitching, Kelly mans the middle infield with junior Nick Zeiter in very steady fashion.
“Neither of them is flashy, but they are both so competitive and so smart and just make the plays with accurate arms and good pre-pitches,” said Tayson. “Daniel has been a great bat for us, too, doing little things and giving meaning to the phrase ‘Good hitters line out more.’ He is at 6.”
In the outfield with Young are senior James Snoke and sophomore Gianni Natuzzi, with junior Jackson Dann able to spell them at any time.
“James is a good fundamental outfielder who always seems to hit the ball hard, Gianni is an up-and-coming player who is starting to settle in at the varsity level, no doubt, and Jackson has emerged as a plus defender.”
Pushing Sangiacomo behind the plate is senior catcher Christian Kappler.
“Man, Christian plays with such fierce energy,” said Tayson said. “He has a high standard for his work and when it is game time, he has a gear that is hard to match.”
Another senior, Billy Katz, has the Braves’ only triple so far – a shot over the St. Helena center fielder’s head in a win two weeks ago.
“Billy is an athletic kid, a dangerous bat off the bench with big bat speed who has committed to our weights, and moments like that are the payoff, no doubt,” the coach said.
Tayson called the team’s lone freshman, Dalen Tinsley, “wise beyond his years, a poised and coachable kid with an advanced game IQ that is really going to give us some depth on the infield since Dunkle, Andrews and Edwards all project to get a lot of time on the mound.”
No Brave wants to see the season resume more than senior St. Helena transfer Gabe Cornejo, a catcher who will be eligible to see his first action in April.
“Gabe is a big, physical player and a true selfless leader who has come right in and made our program so much better in so many ways,” said Tayson.
Now that college and professional sports seasons have been canceled, it doesn’t look good for high school sports the rest of this school year. But Tayson still preferred to speak in the present tense about this year’s Braves.
“Our team is playing good baseball in a great league – VVAL teams are (a combined) 26-9 so far – and we have shown the ingredients of being a strong ball club with our resilience and competitive edge,” he said. “So we want to keep that going in hopes of preparing us for the (North Coast Section) Division IV playoffs, where we are currently ranked No. 4.
“The coaching and talent in the league is so strong and fun that I hope the greater Bay Area gets a chance to see that this year. I have a lot of respect for the programs in our league. Some of the best players in the country and state are here, so that is exciting. As we keep building our way back up, we want to be right there with them.”
