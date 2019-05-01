The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team atoned for a 6-5 Vine Valley Athletic League loss at Petaluma High a month before by beating the Trojans by the same score in their VVAL playoff opener Tuesday night at Dodd Stadium.
But after giving up five unanswered goals over the last 10:39 of the game, the second-seeded Braves (13-4) didn’t feel like they were playing their best lacrosse With a trip to No. 1 seed Casa Grande (21-0) for the league championship game looming Friday night, their senior captains indicated after the game that the team knows what it needs to work on.
“I thought the first three quarters were representative of our game, but toward the end I thought we broke down, especially in the midfield and even the defense,” said Princeton-bound senior captain Jordan Bowman-Davis, a midfielder. “There were some simple mistakes that we can clear up.”
Added senior captain Liam Gleeson, an attacker, “That last quarter was just us beating ourselves, making dumb mistakes on simple passes, losing the ball in one-on-one defense. If we play like that on Friday, we’re going to get blown out. If we can clean that up, play our stuff, I don’t see any reason why we can’t beat Casa Grande in the championship.”
Before the boys game, the second-seeded Justin-Siena girls (12-6) knocked off No. 3 seed Windsor, 21-5, to also earn a Friday night championship date with No. 1 seed Casa Grande (15-6). They will play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
The boys were out-shot by No. 3 seed Petaluma (7-9) on the night, but only because they worked the ball around more than the Trojans did, looking for the best possible shot per possession.
“Our coach always tells us the best player on the field is the guy that’s open, so we’re always looking to make that second pass,” said Gleeson.
Most of the night, it appeared Justin-Siena was well on its way to a shutout of Petaluma. Freshman scoring leader Aidan Cushing got an assist from junior captain Miles Williams and connected just 40 seconds into the contest. Fellow freshman Tommy Crist scored twice late in the second quarter for a 3-0 halftime lead, and each completed his hat trick in the second half.
“We didn’t have the ball a lot but we held strong and weathered all those shots,” third-year Braves head coach John Murray said. “Duffy looked great in the net; when he’s on, he’s on.
Meanwhile, freshman goaltender Jack Duffy and Justin-Siena’s zone defense were impenetrable. When the Braves weren’t forcing the Gauchos to shoot from the perimeter, Duffy was able to stop even close-range shots.
Many of the 12 freshmen who make up the bulk of the Braves’ 26-player roster came in with up to six years of playing experience on club teams.
“Six years, and they’re playing year-round, which is great,” Murray said. “Aidan is our leading scorer with probably around 70 points (goals and assists combined) on the year. He and Tommy have been killing it. And no one really has an answer for the zone defense we run. We like to hold them to outside shots and if you have a stud goalie, teams don’t score.”
Asked if going from a 6-5 road loss to a 9-4 home win and playoff win against Petaluma showed the Braves are starting to peak, with the North Coast Section playoffs starting Tuesday, Murray said the team is actually still evolving.
“We had five starters take spring break, so in that 9-4 win we were missing three starting defenders and two starting midfielders. That was a big win for us, but I felt our chemistry took a step back,” the coach said. “I feel we were playing our best lacrosse before spring break, and now we’re trying to get back to it. We were down a starting attacker tonight, too, due to a concussion, so we’re not at full speed yet.”
Casa Grande is probably not as good as some of the teams Murray played or coached against growing up in New Jersey. But with the senior core as experienced as his own freshmen should be in three years, he knows it’s going to take an amazing performance to beat the Gauchos. Then again, the Braves did give Casa Grande its closest league game, in a 12-3 home loss on April 5.
“We need to make them beat us,” Murray explained. “In the first half against Casa the last time, we played them fairly tight but then we started committing turnovers or not clearing the ball, and you can’t make a mistake against that team. You make one mistake, the ball’s in the back of your net faster than we can get our guys on the field. The speed they play at is much higher than any other team out here. So it’s limiting turnovers, limiting their transition and getting them to settle for 6-on-6 as much as possible, because we believe in our half-field sets we can play with them. We can’t play with them between the boxes, run with them. We have to slow the game down.”
More importantly, perhaps, is to get their chemistry back, a special chemistry between 12 freshmen and seven seniors and the smattering of sophomores and juniors in between. Senior captain Michael Fitzgerald said it’s hard to not respect a player with two more years of experience than you, even if he’s three years younger.
“These boys can play,” he said. “We’ve seen that all season; they’ve certainly stepped up. We have much better team chemistry than we’ve had the last couple of years and that’s helped with our success. We’re setting the foundation for these next guys.”
They’re doing so by not backing down to any opponent, not even Casa Grande.
“They are one of the better teams in the state right now, but we’re going to give them a run for their money and show that we’re not a second-place team that can get pushed over by a better team,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re going to show we can play our own game and compete with them. They’re a well-organized team and have been playing for a long time so they have that chemistry that we don’t. But we can make up for it by how we mentally play with them, if we can run our plays correctly and counteract what they’re doing and do what we do best. I felt the first time we played them we were used to slower-paced teams. Now we see that they’re a better team and we have to adjust to that. We just have to be prepared for how fast and how well they execute their stuff so we can match it.”
Justin-Siena Girls 21, Windsor 5
Senior attacker Alison Clark did her thing with five goals and four assists Tuesday night, while freshman midfielder-attacker Anjali Monteverdi have five goals and an assist. Junior attacker Karlie Wells added four goals and three assists, and senior attacker Kiran Monteverdi had three goals and three assists.
Senior midfielder Grace Walter won of 14 of her 19 draw attempts and racked up 11 loose ground balls.
Head coach Noelle MacDougall said senior goalie Emily Heathcote led the defensive effort with seven saves and two takeaways.
Like the boys did with Petaluma, the girls split with Windsor during the regular season. But it was the second game they lost, 13-10, after winning the first 11-7.
“This win was definitely about pride,” MacDougall said of Tuesday’s romp. “When we lost to Windsor two weeks ago, we vowed that if we saw them in playoffs, we would rise to the occasion. This was all a total team effort, from every facet of the game. Midfielders won 75 percent of the draws, the attack had seven different players scoring, and the defense held their ground in front of the goal.
“We were just unstoppable. So much heart went into this win.”