After finishing last in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 2-8 record last winter in David Granucci’s debut has head coach, the Justin-Siena boys basketball team returned only four of those 14 players.
Four of the 10 who didn’t return weren’t even seniors, including two who would have been in their third years of varsity this season.
But the Braves have reloaded with nine varsity newcomers – seven from their lower-level teams, along with 6-foot-3 starting freshman forward Vincent Jackson and junior guard Kyle Wall, who last played on the freshman team.
“We lost a lot of guys from last year. Besides four guys, three who played significant minutes last year, everyone else is new to varsity,” said Granucci, who started a freshman, sophomore, two juniors and one senior in Friday night’s VVAL-opening loss at American Canyon. “So it’s a whole new team and guys are getting acclimated to it. I feel like we’ve gotten better. We’ve got a long way to go. It’s still a work in progress, but I think the program’s headed in the right direction for sure.”
Six-foot-2 senior guard Liam McDevitt is in his third season as a varsity starter and already has 36- and 31-point games.
“Liam has done a great job for us scoring the basketball and really taking some leadership responsibilities,” Granucci said. “We ask a lot of him and he’s come a long way with his maturity and his game.
“We feel like Vincent is talented. He’s a big, strong kid and he’s got a pretty good feel for the game. We wouldn’t be up with us if we didn’t feel like he could contribute and start for us.
Rounding out the Braves are 6-foot- senior guard Zach Johnson, junior guards Keith Binz and Daniel Kelly, junior forwards Jared Gardner, Jackson Jones and Wyatt Humphries, sophomores guards Robert Sangiacomo, Aidan Cushing, Caden McDevitt and Eric Gutierrez, the starting point guard.
“We’re excited about our program, excited about where we are and where we’re going,” said Granucci. “We want to try to improve from 2-10. That’s not a record anyone strives for. We’re trying to get better. Our ultimate goal is to try to win every game we can, and really to get better each and every day and hopefully that results in wins.”
Granucci’s assistant coaches are Justin-Siena basketball alumni Eli Granata and John Nessman from the classes of 2012 and 2018, respectively, and 2010 Rodriguez grad Ronnie Baker, who was part of then-head coach Jeff Sickler’s three outstanding Mustang teams that won 74 games from 2007-10.
Granucci said the fast tempo his team played at in the second half Friday night isn’t what the team strives to do every night.
“We want to take great shots each and every possession,” he said. “We want to make sure we try to run our offense, try to execute when we can. We’re still working on that. We’re still struggling with that.”
