The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team routed visiting Rancho Cotate 17-3 on Tuesday night before following it up with an 11-4 win — their ninth in a row — at Casa Grande on Thursday to improve to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Braves were led Tuesday by Dante Leonardi (three goals, three assists), Kane Williams (three goals, two assists) and Jack Shea (three goals, one assist). Also against Rancho Cotate, Luke Ficeli had two goals and an assist, Grayson Cushing two goals and one assist, and Drew Fontanella, Colt Maloney, Roman Williams and Peter Eierman one goal apiece.

“Tuesday night our guys came out firing and with our unselfish offensive play, we pumped in some goals quickly to get out to a nice lead,” Justin-Siena head coach Kevin Duffy said. “It’s hard to shout out players when we had nine different players score and we didn’t play much defense.”

One of the Braves’ highlights was a first career goal by Roman Williams. The senior intercepted a pass at the defensive end, dodged defenders with a lightning-fast run, and scored with a diving shot.

Duffy called the goal “epic,” adding “I’m proud of how our team has come together and fed off of the success of teammates.”

The Braves, last year’s North Coast Section Division 2 runners-up, could have one of their more challenging weeks coming up. They travel to Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, visit co-league leader Vintage (8-2, 4-0 VVAL) at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, and visit 2022 NCS Division 2 semifinalist Campolindo at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Justin-Siena 19, Napa 0

The Braves posted their second shutout in three games on March 27, having blanked St. Vincent de Paul at home four days before. Leading the way offensively were Bodey Denkin and Andrew Grimshaw with three goals each. Kane Williams and Luke Ficeli each had two goals and two assists, Drew Fontanella had two goals and one assist, Jack Shea had one goal and three assists, Colt Maloney had a goal and two assists, Jack Beckstoffer had a goal and assist, and Drew Hummer, Austin Dragoo, Sean Ryan and Peter Eierman each had a goal.

“It was great to see Napa High’s rejuvenated program,” Duffy said. “We got up early and some of our younger guys got some meaningful minutes. Freshmen Bodey Denkin, Jack Beckstoffer and Isaac Duhig played solid minutes and are progressing well.”

Justin-Siena 14, Cardinal Newman: 2

On March 30 in Santa Rosa, the Braves got offense from Ficeli (five goals, one assist), Kane Williams (three goals), Shea (three goals), Drew Fontanella (one goal, five assists), Colt Maloney (goal) and Grayson Cushing (goal).

“We basically controlled the game and had the ball the whole time. We were either winning face-offs, getting ground balls, or on man-up for almost the whole game,” said Duffy. “Freshman Drew Fontanella and sophomores Luke Ficeli and Jack Shea helped us to dominate. The offense as a whole is progressing well and we are getting distributed scoring on that side of the ball.”

Justin-Siena 11, Tamalpais 7

The Braves on March 25 avenged a 7-4 loss to the Red Tailed Hawks in last year’s North Coast Section Division 2 championship game. Luke Ficeli had three goals and an assist, Fontanella three goals and one assist, Shea two goals, Dante Leonardi and Kane Williams one goal and two assists each, Cushing one goal and one assist, and Grimshaw two assists.

“Today we faced another really good team in Tam, one the we’ve had good battles with in the past. Our guys came out firing as we’ve evolved our offense,” Duffy said. “We had a 6-0 lead and then it was pretty even from there as we went away from our scheme and they settled down. Jack Shea was a beast again facing off and on offense.

“Luke Ficeli was a warrior and is one of those guys who makes everyone else better. Drew Hummer bailed us out several times with his usual stellar play and is a general out there on D and with our clears. Evan Smith and Grayson Cushing also deserve credit for being the guys who do the dirty work and set up their teammates with their hustle, intensity, and leadership. They’ve been doing it all season and people who know the game know that you need these guys on your team.”

Justin-Siena 14, Rancho Cotate 2

In Rohnert Park on March 21, Kane Williams led the Braves with four goals and two assists. Ficeli added three goals, Fontanella two goals and two assists, Shea two goals, Leonardi one goal and two assists, Maloney one goal and one assist, and Cushing one goal.

“It was awesome to see our guys come through tonight in very difficult conditions,” Duffy said. “It was pouring for much of our game, but the toughness and focus of our players enabled them to fight through and dominate the game. As a coach, it is a good problem to have when so many of our players stepped up and played team lacrosse that it is difficult to call out individuals.

“We have such an unselfish group that I don’t think we really care who scores and we are pumped when teammates make plays. Since getting back players from injury, our team is coming together and playing team ball. I’m excited to coach this team.”

Justin-Siena 17, St. Vincent de Paul 0

Kane Williams had three goals and as many assists and Eierman had three goals to lead the Braves on March 23 at home. Also scoring were Cushing (two goals, five assists, Fontanella (two goals, two assists), Shea (two goals, one assist), Ficeli (one goal, five assists), Maloney (goal) and Evan Smith (goal).

“We faced a team tonight with a lot of newer players, so it can be tough to keep playing the game the right way,” Duffy said. “Our younger and newer players showed up tonight and carried us through. Peter Eierman, Charlie Green, Tyson Harder, Isaac Duhig, Shane Green, Sam Kreps, Jack Beckstoffer and Charlie Kreps gave us solid minutes and got better out there. Kristian Galyen got his first start of the season and played well.”

