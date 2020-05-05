Justin-Siena Boys Lacrosse: Braves on mission before COVID-19 shutdown

Arcia, meanwhile, showed his strength and speed as a midfielder.

“Playing lacrosse as both offense and defense middle for three years at Justin-Siena has been enjoyable,” Arcia said. “What would’ve been my last year playing as a senior and making captain is unfortunate because of the circumstances of COVID-19. I miss my team, the practices and the games. What I miss the most is the intensity of the games. I really was looking forward to playing and making more memories with my team. I wish my last year didn’t end this way, being sheltered in.”

As heartbreaking as it was for a team on the rise to have its season cut short, the Braves’ first six games exemplified Justin-Siena’s “All Heart” motto. The team displayed an excellent work ethic, a never-give-up attitude and optimism, intertwined with the ability to unfailingly support and make each team member stronger during even the most difficult games.

Without a doubt, the seniors will be immensely missed next year.

“The last four years at Justin-Siena we have been unable to field a JV team and that has led to the unique opportunity to coach an individual for four years,” Murray said. “This is my first class that I have coached from freshman year to senior year and it has been an absolute privilege to coach these outstanding players and people.

“It speaks volumes that all three of our seniors were captains this year. My heart breaks that the journey we started four years ago was cut short at our peak. The hard work and commitment these three have shown is reflected in the success we have had the last two years and success we will have in the future.”

