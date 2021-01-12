Justin-Siena Boys Soccer: Healed Nieto back at the helm for Braves

The Braves reached the North Coast Section title game in the fall of 2010, but haven’t come close since.

Nieto hopes they can be contenders for titles every year.

“My goal is to put Justin-Siena back on the map, rebuild the boys soccer program little by little and have a stronger ambition to do something the right way,” the coach said. “I think we have really good student-athletes that can represent and become really good soccer players in town despite being a small school. And I liked what we accomplished two years ago — winning games, something Justin-Siena was not used to. It’s going to take time, but I think we can be a really good soccer program.”

Nieto teaches all four grades and said he has seven or eight soccer players in his Spanish classes.

“Some are sophomores or freshmen and some were on my team two years ago who are now seniors. I’m really happy to, hopefully, get to see them in action this year.”

Since he last coached, Nieto hasn’t been able to do anything soccer-wise except watch it on TV.