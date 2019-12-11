The Justin-Siena boys soccer program is off to its best start since 2010, when a cousin of this year’s captain helped lead the Braves to the North Coast Section Division II championship game.
Eric Gutierrez helped those Braves to a 3-0-1 start and eventually to a 14-6-4 overall record, with playoff wins over Lick-Wilmerding, University and Fort Bragg before falling to Marin Academy in the section final.
His cousin, Josiah Gutierrez, is the captain of this year’s team, which took a 2-1 record into Wednesday’s road game against Vacaville Christian.
That’s where the similarities end. The 2010 team was senior-dominated and coached by a man.
This year’s team is coached by Belinda Halloran, who was a professional triathlete for 15 years in her native Australia and also competed at a high level in track and field, swimming, soccer, cross country and touch football. She represented Australia seven times at the World Triathlon Championships and ranked third as a junior competitor in 1995.
She went on become deputy mayor of Mosman in the Sydney area before moving to Sonoma seven years ago with husband Grant.
Halloran also coached the Justin-Siena cross country program this fall and held soccer tryouts before the runners competed in the section meet.
“I actually wanted all the soccer boys to come to cross country because I think that would help their fitness,” she said Dec. 4 after her first win as a varsity soccer head coach, 2-1 over visiting El Molino. “I’ve had a few come over.”
Senior vice captain Jacob Smith was asked what he thought about having a female head coach.
“I think she’s one of the best coaches we’ve had, all four years,” he said. “She keeps (the energy level) up, and she makes us keep it up.”
Added Gutierrez, “We had a meeting at school and she really cared about the program, and that’s all that mattered to me. I just want to play for my family, my team. They’re my brothers and I just want to get a good program going for the school because it doesn’t happen all the time here. We’re a small school and we’re always getting pushed around in soccer, but we’re really starting to build it up.”
The team’s other three seniors are Carl John Meissenhalter, Jordan Wright and Trevor Martinez.
Rounding out the team are juniors Nicholas Zeiter, Jose Del Carmen and Luis Quirarte, sophomores Pablo Ramos, Bennett Melancon, Kevin Sosa Barrero and Joe Maciel, and freshmen Kevin Montes, Cameron Powell, Wyatt Pitts, Cesar Avina, Ben Del Castillo and Nico Hernandez.
It may be too early to say a culture change is under way, but if it is, Halloran said, it began with her predecessor, Felipe Nieto. A former Napa High boys coach, he guided the Justin-Siena girls in 2015-16 before taking over the boys last year and steering them to four wins, one fewer than they’d had in the previous four seasons combined.
“I think the talent was always there and the potential was always there, and Felipe did an awesome job. He built the foundation,” Halloran said. “What I felt the boys needed was the psyche to connect and have a different type of playing style. The boys are very athletic, they’re very fit. They have so much talent, but we don’t have the size of (most opponents). So we have to play a different game.
“The boys are very intelligent so I’m teaching them a style of play that really uses their abilities, which is their athleticism and speed. You do that by dominating space.”
The Braves aren’t a team that tires easily. In their season-opening 3-1 loss at Vallejo, they trailed 3-0 at halftime before making a game of it. They also scored both goals in the second half in their win over El Molino.
“We talk about being all heart. We just don’t give up,” Smith said. “I’ll be tired, I can’t run, but I’ll just keep going until it’s over.”
In Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 home win over Moreau Catholic, the Braves grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead and cruised. Smith had a hat trick, Gutierrez converted a penalty kick, and Zeiter scored on a header.
Halloran’s Australian accent could be heard above all else during the tense El Molino game.
“I’ll take that over coaches not saying anything,” Smith said, “because if the coach is yelling at you, then you know they’re involved. They know what to do. You’ve got to trust them.”
Halloran pointed out that it’s not “yelling” in the scolding sense of the word.
“It’s more just reminders and direction,” she said. “The boys know what to do, but they don’t have the vision that I have on the side of the field. But because they’re so smart and they’re so fast, they hear it, they switch and they move. They’re so receptive.”
Halloran assisted Justin-Siena girls head coach Eric Branagan-Franco last year.
“I saw glimpses of (potential) last year when I watched the boys, and had an interest in being involved with them but wasn’t sure if there was a need. When the opportunity opened up, I just jumped on it,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a nicer group of boys.”
With Halloran having also coached for the Napa Soccer Academy, she said the Braves have been receptive to her as their first female high school coach.
“To my generation, gender stands out,” she said. “To this generation. I’m just ‘Coach.’ They don’t look at my gender and go ‘OK, she can’t do the job.’ I give full credit to this generation. They’re a lot more mature and they’re not judgmental. I have a fantastic club, NSA, and my DOC (Director of Coaching Gabe Rood) is incredibly supportive. He gave me the whole women’s program to develop, from scratch. He just handed me the program and said ‘Make it work.’ We have two teams this year, so it’s changing.
“Men are empowering women in soccer in more ways than it’s actually been talked about, so it’s actually really positive. And so I think full credit needs to go to my AD (Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman) because when I expressed an interest in coaching the boys and asked him if he thought that I could do it, he said, ‘I have no doubt.’ So I’ve had his support from the beginning.
“I’m just lucky that the boys are such good players that they can realize what’s happening in games and can switch and adapt, so full credit to the players. I’m really just on the side to guide them. These guys are really special and I think they’re going to go all the way this year.”