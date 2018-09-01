The Armijo football team held tough with Justin-Siena for the first half Friday night, but the Braves cruised to a 40-14 victory at Dodd Stadium.
The hosts outscored the Indians 13-0 after halftime, as Armijo was playing just three days after making up a game against Bethel that had been postponed from the previous Friday due to violence just a short walk from the Indians’ Fairfield campus during that day’s junior varsity game.
After the hard-fought battle, the squads came together for a group prayer at midfield led by Justin-Siena kicker Tyler Brazil.
It was a special game for Justin-Siena players John Horn, Shane Rosenthal, Max McCalister, Miles Williams and Jonas Gonzales, all of whom live in Fairfield.
“It feels good to beat up my hometown school,” Rosenthal said. “It just feels really good and it was a great team win.”
It was the first time the Braves (2-1) had ever played Armijo (2-1), the first time they had played a team from Fairfield in 21 years, and the first time in many decades they defeated a Division I school.
“I grew up in Fairfield. Armijo is the school my sister went to and probably the school I would have gone to if I hadn’t come to Justin-Siena,” Braves head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “I love playing local competition and credit to those guys. They played a hard classy game. When we intermixed at the end for the prayer, it is just what it is all about. I just loved that moment.”
It was also a special win for LaRocco, giving him his first winning record as a varsity head coach in his third season at the Justin-Siena helm.
“It feels really good, if I am being honest about it,” LaRocco said. “I give all the credit tonight to the kids and the assistants. They put together a great game plan and they worked their tails off this week at practice getting ready for this team. I am really proud of them.”
The Indians received the opening kickoff but were stopped on three straight plays. On fourth down, linebacker Williams blasted through untouched to block the punt and defensive tackle Marcus Nunes scooped up the ball for a 15-yard touchdown return. Brazil launched the ball through the uprights to give Justin-Siena a 7-0 lead.
“I just blocked the punt and I turn around to see my friend pick up the ball and go for the touchdown,” Williams said, “I heard the crowd going crazy and it was such a great turning point for us. It showed that we are in this from the start.”
Armijo bounced back quickly, as Juan Regalado found Dieonte Williams with a 41-yard pass down the left side to convert on third down. Regalado connected with Cameron Joseph a couple plays later on an 18-yard touchdown pass to even the score.
But Barrett Donohoe quickly led the Braves down the field. The senior quarterback slung a crisp pass to speedy junior Solomone Anitoni for 23 yards and ended the drive himself with a 4-yard keeper around the right side of the offensive line.
A quick three-and-out gave the ball back to the Braves, and they took little time scoring again. Donohoe fired a 47-yard touchdown pass down the right side to Anitoni, who finished with four catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. A strong Armijo rush on the extra-point attempt forced the kick wide left.
Justin-Siena added its fourth score with four minutes remaining in the half, as Donohoe capped a seven-play drive with a 6-yard scramble for the score.
The gunslinger quarterback ended the evening 9 for 15 for a game-high 196 yards and had a part in four touchdowns.
“Barrett looked like dynamite again tonight,” LaRocco said. “We had multitude of weapons this week and we got Luigi back this week, which really helps. Having five to six guys that can just make plays is just something we haven’t had in a long time. We legitimately have six guys at the wide receiver position that can make big plays for us. No matter where they put the focus we will have someone one on one.”
The Indians quickly marched down the field, as Regalado connected with Joseph on back-to-back plays of 24 and 21 yards. Demetrius Perry bulldozed his way up the middle for the score from a yard out, cutting the Braves' lead to 27-14. Regalado had 111 yards on 7 of 21 passing for the contest.
Blake Hoban intercepted a Regalado pass to end the first half, but Justin-Siena’s offense came out of the halftime break sluggish. The Braves quickly ramped up the intensity with help from the defense, which held the Indians to only 170 yards of total offense on the evening.
Donohoe found Francisco Morales-Florentino on a 13-yard swing pass to convert a third and long, and Luigi Albano-Dito, making his season debut after sitting out with a baseball injury, made a defender miss and found space for a 23-yard catch. Morales-Florentino finished the drive with a 17-yard run around the left side of the line, before the extra point was blocked. The energetic sophomore tailback finished with 26 yards on 11 carries.
“A lot of people doubted us tonight,” Horn said. “They said we were going to get waxed tonight. It is just unreal to get that ‘W’ tonight.”
Armijo started to run out of gas in the third quarter. The Braves forced another quick three-and-out and, after the snap sailed over the punter’s head, Justin-Siena took over at the Indians 8-yard line. Donohoe promptly rifled a pass through two defenders to find Rosenthal in the back of the end zone for the score.
“Before the play, I told my quarterback to be looking for me and he told me he was going to throw it no matter what,” Rosenthal said. “He threw a perfect pass and it resulted in a touchdown.”
The Braves will entertain last year’s CIF North Coast Section Division 4 runner-up, Hercules, next Friday night at Dodd Stadium, while Armijo will host Dixon.
“We aren’t the biggest team out there, so we need to bring something else to the table,” Horn said. “We come out and play hard on every play and down. That is our spice.”