Justin-Siena Football Preview: Braves have 16 seniors and unfinished business

Tyler Streblow, hired this year as only the third head coach of Justin-Siena football since 1997, doesn’t look at it as the dawn of the “Tyler Streblow era.”

Sure, he will be doing a lot of things differently than predecessor Brandon LaRocco, who guided the Braves to their first North Coast Section title game since 2014 last year and, with Streblow as offensive coordinator, saw them lose just 28-26 to top-seeded Salesian in Richmond in the Division 6 final.

But the 2004 Justin-Siena graduate who quarterbacked the Braves to a section title as a senior compares the Braves to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have had only three head coaches since 1969.

“Before we played in the championship game last year, we had 60 former alumni come back and have breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. Four of my five varsity coaches are former players in this program. It’s not about me. It’s not about us. It’s about the program, and I’m happy to carry that on, and I can pass it on to the next coach so they can have that great experience that I had.

“Obviously we update it and tweak it, but a lot of the same lessons I got when I was a player are still here and I think it’s great for the kids. That was the No. 1 reason I came back. I want to have that same impact on their lives and want them to come back and carry on those lessons.”

With 16 returning seniors and, from last year’s 4-6 junior varsity squad, 12 juniors and three sophomores, bonding at their annual three-day summer retreat near Guerneville was important.

“It’s a really tight-knit group,” Streblow said. “There’s not a lot of cliques on this team. They all have fun — a little too much sometimes, but they had a great time.”

They also competed in national power De La Salle’s 7 on 7 passing tournament in Concord, an event that’s been huge for Justin-Siena since LaRocco and Streblow turned the program into more of a passing program in 2016 after Cotruvo won six section titles in 19 seasons with a run-oriented veer offense.

“Because of Brandon, I feel like I’m in a lot better place to succeed because we took our lumps the first couple of years by doing something different schematically,” Streblow said. “Brandon was a great mentor to me and we’re sad that he’s gone. I am excited for kinda my time to step up and do some things my way, but I feel I’m in a good spot because of all the tough times we went through together. We were right on the edge of something special last year, and a lot of that was thanks to Brandon and the work that we did together. I’m excited to carry that forward. It’s more of a continuation and not just a new team, a new program, a new season.

“Last year’s championship was a typical Justin-Siena game, where everyone on the other team is twice our size and we’re going to take their punches early — and they landed some good ones. But we got right back up. We count on our conditioning, our endurance, our intelligence, our scheme, our togetherness, all that stuff, and man, we fought. That was the great thing about last year. We just never gave up. There were times in that game where I thought, ‘Man, we’re going to lose 40-0,’ and all of a sudden you turn around and we’re right there. That was a tough way to lose because I felt we literally left everything on the field, but I was really proud of the kids.”

About half of this year’s team was on the sideline or field that night, and are hungry to get another chance at a section title.

“We have a couple of kids who were scout players last year who did an amazing job, and now it’s their turn to be in the spotlight,” the coach added. “Our JV program has been strong the last couple of years and some of those kids came up and are going to make immediate impacts. We have three sophomores who were here almost every day of the offseason working out and working hard.”

Battling for quarterback duties are senior Holden Beers, who backed up Zack Zurowski last season, and sophomore Drew Sangiacomo, who threw for more than 1,000 yards on the JV.

“Holden got thrown in for a couple of emergency starts last year and did an amazing job. He’s worked his butt off and put on probably 15 pounds,” Streblow said of the brother of 2021 graduate Hudson Beers, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards in 12 games as a junior and nearly 1,000 in six games during his COVID-shortened senior season.

“Holden can run more than Hudson and he’s going to get us out of the huddle, he’s going to make the right read and right decision. He knows the game and he’s a great leader. He does everything the right way. We’ve fixed a few minor things with his mechanics — him and Drew, whom we’ve brought up because he has amazing arm talent. I feel comfortable with both of those guys. They both can take us where we need to go. Drew has more arm talent, but he’s raw. Last year was his first year playing quarterback and he did an amazing job.”

At running back are seniors Roman Williams — the brother of 2020 alumnus Miles Williams, who went on to play wide receiver for Division I Marshall University — and Emrys Davies and sophomore Dallas Logwood.

“Roman started at running back before Caden (Parlett, who finished with 1,424 yards) ran for over 300 yards at Fortuna,” Streblow said. “So Roman took a bit of a back seat, but he did an amazing job on scout offense. I’m really impressed with his effort. He’s a really good all-around football player. He has great vision and can see the whole field.

"Emrys is one of those guys who looks like he’s stumbling but he’s always going forward. He had a couple of really good runs last year and he’s going to be an awesome inside linebacker as well. Dallas is tough. He’s a stud, a great kid. He’ll probably end up starting on defense, but that’s a three-headed monster in the backfield right there.”

Becoming a quarterback factory means Justin-Siena has also produced some great wide receivers.

“I’ve had basically three college wide receivers not start as juniors in this offense over the years,” Streblow said.

But 5-foot-9 senior wide receiver-cornerback Josiyah “Jojo” Maddalone was big last season.

“Jojo was our do-everything guy last year. He he ran for touchdowns, caught touchdown passes, and threw touchdown passes. He is just an incredible play maker. He’s a shut-down cornerback as well. He’s not incredibly tall but he can jump. He’s really athletic, and he’s smart — he knows football. He knows what he’s doing. He’s very coachable. We’re going to have to find time to give him a break, but not too long because we need him out there.”

Another wide receiver is senior Trevor L’Esperance, while 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior Brandon Guiducci takes over at tight end.

“Man, Trevor surprised me this summer,” the coach said. “He started on defense last year and he was at the bottom of my depth chart at wide receiver, but man, we were a little shorthanded at the De La Salle (passing) tournament this summer and played him there and he impressed me.

"With Brandon, I feel like we’re starting to produce some legitimate tight ends around here, which really changes the dynamic of our offense. Ben Sebastiani is a great possession receiver and (fellow junior) Jason Gray was dynamic as a sophomore last year.”

On the offensive line, senior Cesar Evina is starting at left tackle again and junior Luke Giusto also returns at guard, while junior Charlie Green has been playing well at center and junior Dominic Jioia at right tackle.

On defense, Guiducci and Davies are “special,” Streblow said. “I wouldn’t want to get in front of them.”

In the secondary are L’Esperance, who had a team-high 4 interceptions last year, sophomore Austin Dragoo, son of Vintage Hall of Famer Justin Dragoo, along with Maddalone, senior Cameron Powell, who missed last year due to injury, and Gray and Parker Scheumann.

On the defensive line will be Giancarlo Capponi, Giusto and Evina.

“Giancarlo is incredibly quiet — I don’t think he’s said three words since he’s been on this campus — but he’s going to be a stalwart in the middle of this defense. He’s technically sound and works really hard.”

Scheumann punted and kicked on the JV last year and is battling for those spots with Powell, a very experienced soccer player.

“Every year you’re hopeful that you have someone that can put the ball in the end zone or deep; it really takes a lot off your plate (as an offensive coordinator),” Streblow said. “Special teams is an important part of the game where you can really gain an advantage by having a good kicker or punter and I feel like we’ve got two of them. We have opportunities to kick field goals and pin teams deep this year.”

Spencer Joske took over for LaRocco at defensive coordinator after coaching the varsity defensive line from 2016-18 and head coaching the JV the last three seasons. Joske also coaches the defensive line this year.

Johnny Pelfini was Napa High’s JV head coach last year and is now coaching the Braves’ varsity linebackers and running backs, and Diano Pachote is back in his fourth year as offensive line coach. Tyler Brazil is in his second year coaching the wide receivers and secondary, while Edd Ghiringhelli is still the strength and conditioning coach after 40-plus years.

“Edd is a jack of all trades, and I think he can probably out dead-lift or clean-jerk the whole team. He’s an impressive guy. It wouldn’t be Justin-Siena football without Edd. We’re lucky to have him here,” Streblow said. “I love this staff. It’s a bunch of great guys who all want to be here for the kids.”

Now it’s time for Streblow to match wits with the guy who coached him when he was a Justin-Siena sophomore in 2001, St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan. The Braves will visit the Saints on Friday night and open their season with the first Vine Bowl rivalry game since 2001.

Streblow also played or coached with current St. Helena assistants Rich Contruvo and Steve Vargus. Streblow's uncle, Steve Shifflett, is also on the Saints’ staff.

“I really appreciate everything those guys have done for me in my career, to mentor me and help me when they were here coaching me or coaching with me, so it’s a special game,” Streblow said. “I know St. Helena is going to be really well-coached. I know they’re going to come flying off the ball and are going to know their assignments, so that is a game where we’re really going to have to play well to win.

"I think it’s a cool experience for the community to have these two teams that were such good rivals. I remember how heated it was when we played, but in a good way. But there’s going to be a trophy and we hope to bring it here.”