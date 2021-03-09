Justin-Siena Football Preview: Braves look to keep 2019 momentum going

“Seth has also worked his tail off and I expect big things out of him. He has good strength and quickness and is very reliable route runner and smart kid. He’s already had some interest from Division III schools up in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re going to use Caden kinda like we did Solomone Anitoni (the last three seasons). Sometimes he’ll be in the backfield, sometimes he’ll be in the slot, we’ll try to get him the ball in space and let him use his athletic ability to make guys miss. Miles Martin will be our X receiver this year. Miles is a big, strong, athletic kid. Both were corners last season as sophomores.”

LaRocco said Garcia, who started only at noseguard on defense last season, is now the strongest player on the team.

“The kid is an absolute stud — very strong, very explosive, very quick off the ball,” the coach said. “He’s put on quite a few pounds but added a lot of power, so I’m looking for big things out of him. Wyatt has also put on a lot of size and strength and Isaac Dominguez, our only other senior on the offensive line, didn’t play a ton as a junior but has worked his tail off and has a lot of power, a short, compact frame and is good at being explosive off the ball. We’re looking at a juniors Gianni Natuzzi, Giancarlo Guerrero and Kaden Galyen for those other two spots.