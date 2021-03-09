Justin-Siena Football Preview: Braves look to keep 2019 momentum going

From a pair of three-win seasons to playoff wins in back-to-back years, the Justin-Siena football program has progressed each year under fifth-year head coach Brandon LaRocco.
After not only beating Lower Lake in the playoffs but knocking off mighty American Canyon in their Vine Valley Athletic League finale in 2019, the Braves were hoping to carry that momentum into the 2020 season.
Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to almost a wraparound season for California high school football, with preparation lasting an entire year instead of five or six months, it’s hard to remember how good Justin-Siena was last season. It was hard for some of the underclassmen to stay optimistic that there would even been football this school year, so a handful of them focused on the traditional spring sports and wrote off football until the fall.
But the 10 seniors on the 26-player squad helped keep the rest of the team together, and now thanks to all who masked up and kept their social distance, the Braves will host Petaluma High on Friday night in the opener of a six-game season.
“It’s been a challenge,” LaRocco said. “We were fortunate enough to be doing on-campus workouts pretty much nonstop since June, and I think they appreciated the structure we were providing in their lives. But even for our guys, it got tiring. We have a lot of kids who live out town, so to drive from, say, Vacaville to Napa for an hour workout three times a week, you’re spending more time commuting than you are on campus. For the coaches, supervising three or four hour-long cohort workouts a day without any kind of ball work or field work was taxing on everybody. We lost five kids to other sports, which was a huge portion of our team.
“But the seniors have been great. Every single senior stuck with it, showed up, worked out and worked hard. They definitely set the pace for everybody else. We have enough players to be competitive, but staying healthy in all the right spots is always the trick.”
LaRocco, who is also the defensive coordinator, said he and offensive coordinator Tyler Streblow also learned as coaches how to do those jobs better.
“We found our identity last season as an offense and a defense; that doesn’t change just because of the extended (offseason),” LaRocco said. “We found out where can we put our players in the best positions to be successful against these teams that are bigger and more physical and have more players than we have.”
The most notable returners are 6-foot, 175-pound senior quarterback Hudson Beers, who threw for 2,942 yards and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2019. Running back Noah Young is back after rushing for 629 yards and 10 TDs in just 103 carries, and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior also returns at inside linebacker.
Zach Zurowski, a junior quarterback who led the 2019 junior varsity team with his arm and feet, could be the second strongest player on the team after doing CrossFit workouts with his father last year.
“It’s nice to have a guy there who’s just focused on developing as a quarterback. That’s something we need to do on a more regular basis. Our goal is to have a quarterback in each class because it’s a big part of our success.
“Hudson is a more traditional pocket guy who moves well in the pocket and absorbs pressure well, while Zach is a really explosive athlete and super strong. I’m sure Zach wants to challenge for the starting spot because he’s a competitive kid, but we’re just happy to be developing two kids at once. Hudson had a great junior year. He worked hard, and he continues to work hard. His knowledge of what we’re trying to do is really impressive. He really understands the offense probably as good as anybody outside of Coach Streblow. That says a lot about his commitment to learning the playbook and being able to help his teammates and understand what we’ve trying to achieve.”
Wyatt Humphries returns on the offensive and defensive lines, where he and fellow senior Angel Garcia will help provide time to throw and room to roam.
The biggest hole left was in the receiving corps, where the Braves’ top three targets all moved on to college football careers. But top returning receiver Seth Morrison, another senior in tight end Josh Tichy, and junior running back Caden Parlett should give Beers plenty of targets.
“Josh looks phenomenal, frankly,” LaRocco said. “He’s a big kid, 6-foot-4, 215 or 220, who runs really well. He’s a good athlete, very strong, he’s got some range and versatility and he’s very long-limbed, so he covers ground really well. He’s big enough this year that he can handle being at the point of attack and being physical in the blocking game, too.
“Seth has also worked his tail off and I expect big things out of him. He has good strength and quickness and is very reliable route runner and smart kid. He’s already had some interest from Division III schools up in the Pacific Northwest.
“We’re going to use Caden kinda like we did Solomone Anitoni (the last three seasons). Sometimes he’ll be in the backfield, sometimes he’ll be in the slot, we’ll try to get him the ball in space and let him use his athletic ability to make guys miss. Miles Martin will be our X receiver this year. Miles is a big, strong, athletic kid. Both were corners last season as sophomores.”
LaRocco said Garcia, who started only at noseguard on defense last season, is now the strongest player on the team.
“The kid is an absolute stud — very strong, very explosive, very quick off the ball,” the coach said. “He’s put on quite a few pounds but added a lot of power, so I’m looking for big things out of him. Wyatt has also put on a lot of size and strength and Isaac Dominguez, our only other senior on the offensive line, didn’t play a ton as a junior but has worked his tail off and has a lot of power, a short, compact frame and is good at being explosive off the ball. We’re looking at a juniors Gianni Natuzzi, Giancarlo Guerrero and Kaden Galyen for those other two spots.
“Because we’re not going to be winning the battle in the box all that easily, we have to find ways to make people cover more space and not just load the box on us,” LaRocco said. “We do want to give Noah the ball because he’s a big, physical running back, but we can’t do that against loaded boxes. We learned that the hard way in our first year in the VVAL.”
Young is backed up by sophomore Roman Topete, a transfer from Napa High who was a JV standout last season.
“He’s a good, strong kid and very physical from the little bit we’ve gotten to see so far,” said LaRocco of Topete. “He’s strong as an ox and has a little chip on his shoulder, which I like. He’s competitive and he wants to be good and works really hard to get there. He’s playing behind Noah, so he’s going to have to get his carries where he can because Noah’s our guy, but it’s nice to have a physical, good running back as our backup running back, too.”
The Braves’ 3-4 defense has junior Cole Chatagnier, Morrison, Parlett and Martin in the secondary.
“Cole is our hybrid safety. Sometimes he’s a deep safety sometimes he comes up in the box to help support the run.”
Chatagnier and Parlett also wrestle and have excellent tackling technique, and speed, having been on a 4x100 relay team that nearly broke the school’s JV record in track and field.
“Cole is a physical kid with good stature and is a good tackler, and Caden as a sophomore I thought was the best tackler on our team — and he was the smallest and probably the youngest guy on our team,” LaRocco said. “I haven’t had a kid who can open-field tackle like that in I don’t know how long. When we played Riordan (in 2019), they had like a 290-pound fullback (twice Parlett’s size) and Caden tackled him one-on-one in the open field. That gave me a new level of respect for him.”
The Braves’ linebackers are Tichy and junior Nick Andrews on the outside, and Young and junior Robbie Sangiacomo inside.
“Nick is a good all-around athlete, a tough kid with good strength and really good speed, and Robbie’s got good size and is a very instinctual football player,” LaRocco noted.
Up front are Garcia, Humphries and junior Gianni Natuzzi, junior Giancarlo Guerrero or senior Isaac Dominguez.
Beers will resume his punting duties, while junior Kevin Sosa or Sangiacomo will handle kicking.
Along with LaRocco and Streblow, the varsity coaching staff features Thomas Coakley (wide receivers, defensive backs), Jake Cremen (linebackers, running backs), Diano Pachote (offensive line) and Aidan Willard (quarterbacks, receivers), an Oregon State quarterback who has been taking classes at home while waiting to return to Corvallis for his two remaining seasons of athletic eligibility.
Spencer Joske has taken the JV helm now that Dennis Fechter has stepped down after 10 seasons to focus on being an assistant coach for Justin-Siena softball. Joske’s staff includes Jim Costan (JV offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach), Jason Guiducci (line), former Napa High player Johnny Pelfini, and Ed Ghiringhelli (varsity and JV strength and conditioning, line).
