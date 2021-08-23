Justin-Siena Football Preview: Braves look to vie for a section title again

Parlett will also be a third-year varsity starter at defensive back, part of a unit LaRocco called one of the most athletic secondaries he has had during his time with the Braves.

Another three-year varsity starter in the secondary will be senior Miles Martin, a physical tackler who will see time on both sides of the ball.

“I’m excited to be able to play knowing I can trust the secondary around me,” Martin said. “That goes a long way in the secondary knowing that the guy next to you is going to do his job, and you can really focus on doing your own job. So that kind of aspect makes me excited about the season, for how successful we're going to be and how much I trust my guys around me.

"I’d say the mindset this year is ‘No excuses.’ There were a lot of variables out of our control last year, but this year we have our group of guys. Everyone on our team is committed and has been showing up at 6 a.m. workouts. The expectations are a section championship. We have the guys to do it. We’ve just got to go out and execute.”