Justin-Siena Football: Summer conditioning quieter for Braves

“We lost three college wide receivers,” LaRocco said of Solomone Anitoni, Blake Hoban and Miles Williams. “But if I look back at this time last year, the only guy that was proven out of those three was Solomone. Miles and Blake hadn’t played a ton of offense at that point, so we didn’t really know what we had, so I expect the same thing this year. We have a group of talented kids that work hard, so we’ll see who those next guys are who step up. One thing we’re going to keeping doing around here is throw the ball around, so there are opportunities for guys to step into those roles, and I think we have guys ready to try to fill those shoes.”

LaRocco said he enjoys making it work when the usual routine is not an option.

“I like problem solving – figuring out how to build this within the context of what we’re allowed to do, capture what we can in that time period,” he said. “I think that’s characteristic of all football coaches: How do I maximize a situation where I don’t necessarily have the advantage over something; how do I get it back?”

He said Athletic Director George Nessman, Assistant Athletic Director Andy Bettencourt and Athletic Trainer Sarah Goble have provided guidelines.