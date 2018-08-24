The Justin-Siena football team bounced back from a season-opening loss with a dominant 61-0 performance against visiting Healdsburg on Friday night at Dodd Stadium.
After their offense was shut down in the final three quarters of a 28-7 loss at Piedmont last week, the Braves (1-1) exploded for 47 first-half points – 33 in the second quarter alone.
“We played a full game this time,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “I thought last week against Piedmont we played a pretty solid first half and then in the second half they came out and gashed us pretty hard. This time, we were able to keep it rolling for a whole game.”
Justin-Siena scored early and often against undermanned Healdsburg (0-2). The Greyhounds saw their roster dwindle from 23 players in a 41-0 home loss to Sir Francis Drake to only 16 on Friday night. The Braves were able to run them off the field due to their superb strength and conditioning.
“I feel for Healdsburg,” LaRocco said. “I’ve dealt with low numbers before, so I know how difficult it is. A lot of kudos to them for just coming out and playing a hard game against us and not quitting.”
With only six linemen suited up for the ’Hounds, Justin-Siena was able to keep star senior quarterback Barrett Donohoe upright in the pocket.
With ample time to survey the defense, scan through his progressions and step into his throws, Donohoe had a masterful game. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
All of Donohoe’s numbers came in the first half as he and the bulk of starters sat the entire second half.
“The line was great,” Donohoe said. “It makes my job a lot easier when I have time like that. I think everybody just did their job and knew what they were supposed to do.”
Donohoe did well to spread the ball around, throwing touchdown passes to John Horn, Shane Rosenthal and Solomone Anitoni.
Horn finished with three catches for 123 yards and capped an explosive first half with a 60-yard touchdown with 1:19 remaining in the second quarter that effectively put the exclamation point on what was already a blowout.
Anitoni had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half and opened the second half with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put the Braves up 54-0. That may have stung the ’Hounds even worse than Horn’s aforementioned back-breaker.
“It was just like every other play basically,” Anitoni said. “We were coming out from the half and the ball came all the way to the end zone and I felt like I had to keep that energy up from the first half transitioning into the second half.”
Anitoni’s four catches all came on the same exact play. He lined up out of the backfield, to Donohoe’s right, and ran out to the left flat to find himself uncovered every time.
Should other opponents see that on film, they will have to be sure to have a defender covering the flat. Otherwise, they’ll risk getting gashed by a coaching staff known for attacking the opposition’s weaknesses.
“They just didn’t have a safety or linebacker help to come out and guard me,” Anitoni said. “The (defensive backs) and safeties would go with the receivers and that play was just wide open.”
A major benefit for the Braves in this one was getting quality reps for their second-team guys. With a running clock ticking the entire second half, players who normally don’t get a chance to shine on Friday nights had the chance to have their numbers called.
“I think it’s a great reward for those guys that bust their butt on the scout team all week long,” LaRocco said. “To see a guy like Mav Heun get his first varsity touchdown or a guy like James Snoke to get his first sack at the varsity level … those are the moments that you live for.”
Added Donohoe, “They are working hard all week, too. Our second string and all those guys work to push us to be ready for the game. It’s just great for them to have that opportunity to get in there and play.”
Heun carried the ball on 12 of Justin-Siena’s 14 second-half plays, finishing with a team-leading 88 yards and the game’s final touchdown.
Conrad Say and Francisco Morales-Florentino were both very effective in limited doses at running back, as well, as they scored two touchdowns apiece on a combined seven carries.
On defense, Jordan Bowman-Davis snagged an interception, Horn recovered a fumble, and Michael Fitzgerald, Grant Kohler, Snoke and Horn each had a sack.
Justin-Siena will stay at home next Friday night for a nonconference tilt against Armijo of Fairfield.
LaRocco expects the Indians to be a more formidable test.
“I expect Armijo to have some athletes,” he said. “They’ll have some big boys up front. They’re going to spread the ball around and be aggressive on defense, so it should be a good challenge for us.”
“Next week? Donohoe asked with a smile on his face. “Just looking forward to another game and hopefully another win.”
Justin-Siena JV 27, Healdsburg 0
The Braves improved to 1-1 after a victory that was never in doubt Friday night.
Noah Young was dominant in his do-it-all role for the Braves as a receiver, running back, outside linebacker and punt returner. He scored on a 35-yard rushing touchdown early on in the first quarter to give his team a lead that never seemed in doubt.
Seth Morrison returned an interception for a touchdown and Caden Parlett opened the second half with a 60-yard touchdown scamper that gave Justin-Siena a 21-0 lead.
The Braves cruised from there, which allowed head coach Dennis Fechter to give some of his second-team guys a longer leash than normal on the field.
Nicholas Andrews led the charge on the less glamorous side of the ball and had a standout performance at defensive end. He finished with 11 tackles and two sacks, staying in the grill of Healdsburg’s offensive weapons for the better part of the contest.
With Andrews and Young both lined up on the left side of the Braves’ defense, their opponents might want to consider running heavily towards the right side against them in the future.