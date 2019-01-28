Ashlee Whittemore scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, swiped four steals, dished out three assists and knocked down all of her late-game free throws to help Justin-Siena hold off Sonoma Valley 38-29 in a Vine Valley Athletic League game on Saturday night at Justin-Siena High School.
The Braves (13-11, 5-5 VVAL) took a 17-13 lead at the half and led by double-digits for most of the second half. The Dragons (9-12, 3-6 VVAL) went on a run late in the fourth quarter to bring the deficit back to six with only minutes left. But Whittemore hit all four of her free throws down the stretch and Justin held Sonoma without a bucket the rest of the way.
"Great team win over a good Sonoma team,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “I thought our players did a great job of increasing the defensive pressure, which led to some good opportunities for us in transition. Sonoma did a great job defensively in the half court and we had trouble scoring against their defense, so we had to start things with our defense, which we did."
The Braves are now in third place in the VVAL behind Vintage (9-1) and Casa Grande (8-1).
Also recording stats for the Braves on Saturday were Isabella Wright (eight points and four rebounds), Sarah Reynolds (three points), Karlie Wells (two points, seven rebounds), Ella Thatcher (two points, four rebounds and two steals), Lexi Rosenbrand (two points and four rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (two points), Grace Walter (two points and two rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (three assists), Mikhaela Cepeda (one rebound).
Justin-Siena’s next game is Thursday night, when it hosts Casa Grande on Senior Night. Tipoff is at 7:00pm.
St. Vincent 41, Calistoga 39
The Wildcats endured one of their more brutal losses of the season on Friday night at the hands of league foe St. Vincent
Alex Ditizio’s layup at the buzzer gave the Mustangs a 41-39 win and ended a back-and-forth affair that saw the lead change hands five times in the last several minutes.
Calistoga (8-9, 2-3 North Central League IV) left the court upset and dejected. The hosts had rallied and taken the lead midway through the fourth quarter before St. Vincent answered to bring the game even down the stretch.
Laila Elkeshen led the Wildcats in the fourth, scoring seven of her 11 points in the final period. Vanesa Quiepo scored 17 to lead Calistoga.
“I told them they played great and they did,” said Calistoga coach Ray Particelli. “To be in that position and have an opportunity to win, that took a great effort. Laila was upset after the game and during postgame, but I told her, ‘If it wasn’t for how you played, we wouldn’t have had a chance to win that game.’”
The Wildcats return to action Tuesday to host Rio Lindo at 5 p.m.